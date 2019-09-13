Milestone Builder : List of Directors and their Role and Function

MILESTONE BUILDER HOLDINGS LIMITED

進階發展集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1667)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Milestone Builder Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Leung Kam Fai (Chairman)

Lam Ka Ho

Independent Non-executive Directors

Keung Kwok Hung

Fong Man Fu Eric

Lau Suk Han Loretta

Wong Chun Tai

There are three Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Director Committee Committee Committee Leung Kam Fai M M Lam Ka Ho Keung Kwok Hung C C M Fong Man Fu Eric M M C Lau Suk Han Loretta M Wong Chun Tai M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee