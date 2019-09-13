Milestone Builder : List of Directors and their Role and Function

MILESTONE BUILDER HOLDINGS LIMITED
進階發展集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1667)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Milestone Builder Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.
Executive Directors
Leung Kam Fai (Chairman)
Lam Ka Ho
Independent Non-executive Directors
Keung Kwok Hung
Fong Man Fu Eric
Lau Suk Han Loretta
Wong Chun Tai
There are three Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Leung Kam Fai
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Lam Ka Ho
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keung Kwok Hung
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
Fong Man Fu Eric
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Lau Suk Han Loretta
|
M
|
|
|
Wong Chun Tai
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee
-
Member of the relevant Board committee