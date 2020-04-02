Milestone Opens Oilfield Waste Landfill in Upton County

Company’s second landfill in the Permian serves customers in the southern Midland Basin

Milestone Environmental Services (Milestone), an industry leader in oilfield waste disposal services, today announced the opening of its Upton Landfill facility, located 34 miles south of Midland at 19592 N. State Highway 349, in Midkiff. The facility is now accepting drill cuttings, contaminated soils, and other RCRA-exempt E&P waste materials approved for landfill disposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005547/en/

Milestone's new Upton Landfill is open seven days-a-week, 24 hours-a-day. With superior truck access for rapid and efficient turn-around, the facility is now accepting drill cuttings, contaminated soils, and other RCRA-exempt E&P waste materials approved for landfill disposal. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Upton Landfill is located 8.5 miles south of Milestone’s existing South Midland slurry injection facility. The geographic proximity to its three Midland Basin slurry injection facilities–South Midland, Stanton, and Big Spring–allows Milestone to provide a cost-efficient waste disposal solution through the acceptance of both solid and liquid oilfield waste streams. Strategically positioned, it allows Milestone to efficiently dispose of both waste streams in the most environmentally secure manner available.

The Upton Landfill is Milestone’s second landfill and sixth oilfield waste disposal facility in the Permian Basin, and represents the continuation of a multi-year buildout to establish the most robust oilfield waste disposal network in the basin. By building multiple facilities in close proximity to E&P operators’ drilling, completion, and production activity, Milestone is able to substantially lower its customers operating costs while maintaining the highest environmental standards.

“Our new Upton Landfill, while opening in a difficult market, will enable our customers to save money by providing more environmentally secure options for their oilfield waste disposal,” said Gabriel Rio, president and CEO. “I am very proud of our teams’ execution to deliver yet another facility on schedule and on plan. The opening of this facility also serves as a testament to Milestone’s unwavering commitment to be there for our customers every step of the way. In turbulent times, we want to assure our customers that Milestone will continue to deliver on its promises.”

Milestone’s state-of-the-art landfill is now open seven days-a-week, 24 hours-a-day. The facility was engineered with the highest environmental integrity, has capacity for more than 11 million cubic yards, and offers superior truck access, providing for rapid and efficient turn-around. The Upton Landfill began taking internal waste transfers on Wednesday, March 25, and was opened for customers on Monday, March 30.

The opening of Milestone’s Upton Landfill facility follows the December 2019 opening of the company’s first landfill in Orla, Texas, and its new Big Spring slurry injection facility in Big Spring, Texas.

About Milestone Environmental Services

Milestone Environmental Services is an oilfield waste disposal services provider with an environmentally focused, cost-effective, and efficient approach to managing oilfield waste. Milestone operates strategically located, state-of-the-art disposal facilities that provide dependable, local services for leading U.S. oil and gas operators. Milestone is a premium provider of oilfield waste disposal, operating for more than 25 years. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently operates eight oilfield waste disposal locations in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. For more information, please visit www.Milestone-ES.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005547/en/