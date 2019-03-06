Log in
Milestone Receives Landfill Permit for Reeves County

03/06/2019 | 10:00am EST

Landfill will expand company’s service offering for Permian Basin customers

Milestone Environmental Services (Milestone), an industry leader in oilfield waste disposal services, announced today that the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) has approved the company’s first permit to operate an RCRA-exempt oilfield waste landfill in Orla, Texas. Development plans for the new 6 million cubic yard landfill operation are underway.

Co-located with Milestone’s existing Orla slurry injection facility, which opened in July 2018, the new 80-acre landfill will accept all RCRA-exempt oilfield waste streams, including cuttings and contaminated soils, with room to expand capacity. This will allow the company to better serve clients in the Delaware Basin by providing more comprehensive waste disposal services. Once the landfill construction is completed, Milestone will be able to accept all oilfield waste streams at its Orla location, adding solids disposal capabilities to its already best-in-class slurry disposal offering.

“Milestone’s customers have repeatedly asked us to extend our services to handle all streams of oilfield wastes. The development of our first landfill facility answers that call,” said Milestone President and CEO Gabriel Rio. “Oilfield activity in the Permian remains robust, and Milestone is committed to building the infrastructure necessary to enable our customers to produce American energy in a sustainable way.”

Expansion into landfill services is the latest endeavor by Milestone, following the successful opening of two new slurry injection facilities in the Permian Basin in 2018, which elevated Milestone as the clear leader in slurry waste disposal in the Permian Basin. Milestone plans to develop several more new sites in the Permian over the next two years, including both landfill and slurry disposal facilities.

About Milestone Environmental Services

Milestone Environmental Services is an oilfield waste disposal services provider with an environmentally focused, cost-effective and efficient approach to managing oilfield waste. Milestone operates strategically located, state-of-the-art disposal facilities that provide dependable, local services for leading U.S. oil and gas operators. Milestone is a premium provider of oilfield waste disposal, operating for more than 25 years. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently operates seven oilfield waste management locations in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and Haynesville Shale. For more information, please visit www.Milestone-ES.com.


© Business Wire 2019
