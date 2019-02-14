Milestone Technologies : Signs Partnership with CyberHat

Milestone Technologies, a leading managed service provider (MSP),
announces a new partnership with CyberHat, a global leader of Cyber
security solutions specializing in cyber-readiness assessments, forensic
investigation and incident response, advanced penetration simulations
and the first SMART Security Operations Center (SOC) CYREBRO.
“Milestone is excited about the new partnership with CyberHat,” said
Doug Tracy, Milestone COO. “Security is a leading business problem
facing our enterprise customers today whether they are modernizing their
existing datacenters or executing a digital transformation to public
cloud, which requires a corporate strategy to safeguard our clients most
valuable data assets.”
“The partnership with CyberHat will allow Milestone to expand our
managed services offerings to help clients mitigate security risks while
increasing their operational efficiency.”
CyberHat, an Israeli cyber security firm, is excited to announce a new
partnership with a leading managed service provider called Milestone
Technologies which is headquartered in Fremont, CA. “Partnering with a
market leader for managed IT services like Milestone Technologies will
give CyberHat an essential strategic alliance to deliver our elite cyber
solutions. We are excited and looking forward to great things to come,”
said Nadav Arbel, CEO and Founder of CyberHat.
About Milestone Technologies, Inc.
Milestone Technologies, Inc. is a managed service provider (MSP) based
in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1997. In addition to offering a wide
array of IT services, Milestone provides managed Contact Center and Data
Center services. The company employs 2,000+ industry professionals,
serves 200+ clients, and operates in 18 countries. Milestone expertly
deploys its MSP solutions to shape the way hundreds of leading
corporations deliver technology around the globe.
About CyberHat
CyberHat was founded in 2013 as an elite cyber solutions company
specializing in cyber defense and intelligence. CyberHat’s expert team
has a wide range of experience from all areas of the cyber domain
including cyber law enforcement and cybercrime, cyber military and
terror, cyber intelligence, high-level hacking, and physical electronics
defense bridging the cyber and physical domains. CyberHat has
implemented cyber strategy for a wide range of military, government and
commercial organizations from banking and insurance to large
international telecom and service providers. Our highly qualified
leadership team maintains a hands-on approach to the business while
utilizing their decades of experience to secure customer enterprises in
cyberspace. Superior capabilities combined with unmatched industry
experience.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005798/en/