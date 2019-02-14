Milestone Technologies : Signs Partnership with CyberHat

Milestone Technologies, a leading managed service provider (MSP), announces a new partnership with CyberHat, a global leader of Cyber security solutions specializing in cyber-readiness assessments, forensic investigation and incident response, advanced penetration simulations and the first SMART Security Operations Center (SOC) CYREBRO.

“Milestone is excited about the new partnership with CyberHat,” said Doug Tracy, Milestone COO. “Security is a leading business problem facing our enterprise customers today whether they are modernizing their existing datacenters or executing a digital transformation to public cloud, which requires a corporate strategy to safeguard our clients most valuable data assets.”

“The partnership with CyberHat will allow Milestone to expand our managed services offerings to help clients mitigate security risks while increasing their operational efficiency.”

CyberHat, an Israeli cyber security firm, is excited to announce a new partnership with a leading managed service provider called Milestone Technologies which is headquartered in Fremont, CA. “Partnering with a market leader for managed IT services like Milestone Technologies will give CyberHat an essential strategic alliance to deliver our elite cyber solutions. We are excited and looking forward to great things to come,” said Nadav Arbel, CEO and Founder of CyberHat.

About Milestone Technologies, Inc.

Milestone Technologies, Inc. is a managed service provider (MSP) based in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1997. In addition to offering a wide array of IT services, Milestone provides managed Contact Center and Data Center services. The company employs 2,000+ industry professionals, serves 200+ clients, and operates in 18 countries. Milestone expertly deploys its MSP solutions to shape the way hundreds of leading corporations deliver technology around the globe.

About CyberHat

CyberHat was founded in 2013 as an elite cyber solutions company specializing in cyber defense and intelligence. CyberHat’s expert team has a wide range of experience from all areas of the cyber domain including cyber law enforcement and cybercrime, cyber military and terror, cyber intelligence, high-level hacking, and physical electronics defense bridging the cyber and physical domains. CyberHat has implemented cyber strategy for a wide range of military, government and commercial organizations from banking and insurance to large international telecom and service providers. Our highly qualified leadership team maintains a hands-on approach to the business while utilizing their decades of experience to secure customer enterprises in cyberspace. Superior capabilities combined with unmatched industry experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005798/en/