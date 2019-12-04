Milestone's First Landfill To Open Monday, December 9th, in Orla

Orla facility in the Permian Basin to begin accepting all RCRA-exempt oilfield waste streams

Milestone Environmental Services (Milestone), an industry leader in oilfield waste disposal services, today announced that its Orla facility will begin accepting drill cuttings, contaminated soils, and other RCRA-exempt E&P waste materials approved for landfill disposal on Monday, December 9, 2019. The Orla facility is located in Reeves County on FM-652, five miles northeast of Orla, Texas, and 12 miles from the New Mexico border, in the heart of the Delaware Basin.

Milestone is the first oilfield waste disposal company to offer co-located slurry injection and landfill disposal services. This combination allows the company to dispose of liquid and solid oilfield waste streams in the most efficient and environmentally secure manner available. Milestone’s proprietary slurry injection process provides a clean and sustainable method for the disposal of liquid waste, while the engineered landfill will provide a long-term, secure solution for the disposal of solids. Additionally, the existing co-located slurry injection capability will enable Milestone to keep most contaminated liquids out of the landfill, substantially improving its environmental security and extending its useful life.

“This is an exciting time for both Milestone and our customers in the Permian Basin region,” said Gabriel Rio, president and CEO. “Our ability to handle all oilfield waste streams allows us to provide a more fulsome service for our customers, while staying true to our commitment of keeping the environment safe and unaffected by the wastes we manage.

“Our new state-of-the-art landfill ensures the highest environmental integrity, delivering peace of mind, as well as a secure, dependable, and long-term waste disposal option for E&P operators. Our expansion into solids waste disposal, a direct response to customer requests, further strengthens Milestone’s portfolio of services. I am proud to say that even while the oilfield has slowed somewhat, Milestone continues to grow,” said Rio.

Milestone’s 80-acre landfill will begin receiving shipments of drill cuttings on Monday, December 9, and will operate 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. Milestone will host an Open House to celebrate the opening on Wednesday, December 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the facility, located at 447 FM-652 E, Orla, Texas, 79770.

This addition of landfill capacity at the Orla facility is the first of three major projects that Milestone plans to commission within the next several months, marking the largest capital expansion in the company’s history. As previously announced, Milestone is working to open a slurry injection facility near Big Spring, Texas, this month, and a second oilfield waste landfill in Upton County in the first quarter of 2020.

About Milestone Environmental Services

Milestone Environmental Services is an oilfield waste disposal services provider with an environmentally focused, cost-effective, and efficient approach to managing oilfield waste. Milestone operates strategically located, state-of-the-art disposal facilities that provide dependable, local services for leading U.S. oil and gas operators. Milestone is a premium provider of oilfield waste disposal, operating for more than 25 years. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently operates seven oilfield waste disposal locations in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and Haynesville Shale. For more information, please visit www.Milestone-ES.com.

