Miliboo Connected : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Company: Miliboo Connected Booth/Stand: Eureka Park #50855 Event: CES 2019 Jan 8 - 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV, US Web: https://www.miliboo.com/smart-sofa.html Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/miliboousa/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/miliboousa

About Miliboo Connected

Miliboo Corp. was founded by entrepreneur Guillaume Lachenal with the mission to become a global leader in the connected furniture market. The French company envisions innovative contemporary home furnishings that deliver strong added value. Smart furniture is a growing niche, and Miliboo intends to remain the connected furniture industry pioneer, unparalleled in the marketplace. Having released the EKKO smart mirror in 2017, Miliboo now features their fully-connected smart sofa. The sofa provides a unique home cinema experience with a vibrator seat, built-in speakers, amplifiers and color changing under-base lighting, a Qi Wireless smartphone charger in the armrest and voice control.

