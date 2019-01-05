Miliboo Connected : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/Miliboo-Smart-Sofa/
About Miliboo Connected
Miliboo Corp. was founded by entrepreneur Guillaume Lachenal with the
mission to become a global leader in the connected furniture market. The
French company envisions innovative contemporary home furnishings that
deliver strong added value. Smart furniture is a growing niche, and
Miliboo intends to remain the connected furniture industry pioneer,
unparalleled in the marketplace. Having released the EKKO smart mirror
in 2017, Miliboo now features their fully-connected smart sofa. The sofa
provides a unique home cinema experience with a vibrator seat, built-in
speakers, amplifiers and color changing under-base lighting, a Qi
Wireless smartphone charger in the armrest and voice control.
