Miliboo Connected : to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/05/2019 | 05:04pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/Miliboo-Smart-Sofa/

   
Company:

Miliboo Connected

Booth/Stand: Eureka Park #50855
Event: CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
Web:

https://www.miliboo.com/smart-sofa.html

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/miliboousa/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/miliboousa

 

About Miliboo Connected

Miliboo Corp. was founded by entrepreneur Guillaume Lachenal with the mission to become a global leader in the connected furniture market. The French company envisions innovative contemporary home furnishings that deliver strong added value. Smart furniture is a growing niche, and Miliboo intends to remain the connected furniture industry pioneer, unparalleled in the marketplace. Having released the EKKO smart mirror in 2017, Miliboo now features their fully-connected smart sofa. The sofa provides a unique home cinema experience with a vibrator seat, built-in speakers, amplifiers and color changing under-base lighting, a Qi Wireless smartphone charger in the armrest and voice control.


© Business Wire 2019
