Military AutoSource (MAS) and Ford Motor Company Partner to Launch Operation Homeward Bound Contest

06/07/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Woodbury, NY, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In honor of the men and women of our armed forces who sacrifice everything, Military AutoSource (MAS), a subsidiary of the Overseas Military Sales Corporation (OMSC), in partnership with Ford Motor Company are proud to present Operation Homeward Bound. This one-of-a-kind contest was launched last year as “Operation Fly A Soldier Home.” This year, the contest has been renamed and enhanced to give U.S. Military personnel stationed or deployed overseas more ways to win a $2,500 Delta gift card to fly home to see family and friends.

To enter to win this exciting prize, entrants can visit the Operation Homeward Bound contest page to choose whether they want to submit a short letter or video explaining why they, a spouse or a friend they know stationed or deployed overseas deserves to win this exciting prize. Two winners will be selected from the top video and written submissions to receive a $2,500 Delta gift card.

After hearing stories of troops missing important family events or holidays because of travel expenses MAS and Ford decided to create this contest to help reunite hard-working military servicemen and women with friends and family. MAS believes an expensive airline ticket shouldn't keep servicemen and women from seeing their family and friends, especially during important events and holidays.

We’re proud to present the Operation Homeward Bound contest. It’s just one of the small ways we can give back and demonstrate our continued commitment and appreciation to our dedicated, brave and hardworking overseas U.S. Military community.” – David Goldring, Chairman and CEO, Overseas Military Sales Corporation

About Military AutoSource (MAS)

Since 1963, Military AutoSource, also known as MAS to many of our customers, has been serving the overseas U.S. armed forces. As the exclusive military distributor and retailer for leading automotive and motorsport manufacturers, MAS understands the unique needs and demands of military life. The vehicle shopping experience is personalized for every military member based on their individual needs, duty location and financing requirements.

With locations around the world, U.S. Military members can shop conveniently on base or online and schedule an appointment to meet with a local MAS product and program specialist. Our mission is to provide the most upfront, hassle-free, secure and trustworthy vehicle buying programs available.

Learn more about Military AutoSource (MAS) and the exclusive buying program for overseas U.S. Military.  # # #

Attachment 

Tim Toscano
Military AutoSource
5166828620
ttoscano@militarycars.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
