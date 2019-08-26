Military Family Clinic serves more than 540 Veterans and Family in First Year

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors of Killeen has helped more than 540 Veterans and military family members in their first year of operation. The Cohen Veterans Network was created in 2016 to help stem the epidemic of suicide our Veterans face. The Network is expected to have 25 clinics open nationwide by 2021.



The Military Family Clinic of Killeen will mark the first anniversary with an appreciation event this Wednesday, August 28 from 12 - 2 pm at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. "The work being done at the Military Family Clinic in Killeen is of the highest caliber. I am excited to continue the great work we are already doing for our community," said Dr. Paulhus. Dr. Cheryl Paulhus was appointed Clinic Director last month.



Since opening in Spring of 2018, the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen has provided mental health services to clients, treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression, transition issues, and children's behavioral issues. The clinic is one of 14 locations in the Cohen Veterans Network. Services are available to Veterans regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status, or ability to pay.



Services are also available for families of active duty service members. The clinic is delivering care in-person and also online via CVN Telehealth, which is face-to-face video therapy. "Endeavors is doing great work for post-9/11 Veterans and their families in the area of mental health and we look forward to growing our services in the area through our Telehealth services," said Dr. Jill Palmer, Senior Director of Clinic Operations at Endeavors. The same high-quality care at a Cohen Clinic is also available via a computer, tablet or phone.



About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national non-profit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.



About The Cohen Veterans Network

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, provides high-quality, accessible and integrated mental health care to Veterans and their families. Low-to-No-cost treatment is available to any person who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of role or discharge status. Services are also available for families of active duty service members. For more information, please visit www.cohenveteransnetwork.org.

