Military Newspaper Stars and Stripes in Budget Crosshairs

By Nancy A. Youssef and Kristina Peterson

Stars and Stripes, the Pentagon's independent newspaper, has been ordered by Pentagon officials to prepare to shut down as soon as the end of this month, a move that would end a history dating to the Civil War.

But the paper has support from Democrats and some Republicans in Congress, which controls its funding.

The Trump administration's 2021 budget cuts the $15.5 million in annual subsidies to the editorially independent newspaper to move elsewhere within the department's nearly $700 billion budget. With the end of the federal fiscal year at the end of this month, the newspaper has been ordered to plan to close.

The issue has become a standoff between Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who has said that funding should go to "higher-priority issues," and some lawmakers on Capitol Hill who have described the newspaper as an "essential part of our nation's freedom of the press."

Last month, the Pentagon's Defense Media Activity office, which oversees matters involving Stars and Stripes, sent a letter to the newspaper outlining steps for shutting down, saying the newspaper organization would be dissolved Jan. 31, 2021.

"The last newspaper publication (in all forms) will be September 30, 2020," the memo said.

This week, a bipartisan group of 15 senators urged Mr. Esper to reconsider his decision, describing the newspaper as "historically significant" and that the paper addresses delivery and news challenges unique to the U.S. military.

"Cutting it would have a significantly negative impact on military families and a negligible impact on the Department's bottom line," the senators wrote in a letter addressed to Mr. Esper. "We respectfully request that you rescind your decision to discontinue support for Stars and Stripes and that you reinstate the funding necessary for it to continue operations."

In a separate Aug. 26 letter, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) urged Mr. Esper to "not to take actions that would deprive individuals of this publication until Congress has appropriately completed the appropriations process."

Write to Nancy A. Youssef at nancy.youssef@wsj.com and Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com