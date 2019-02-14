Military & Veterans May Recover Damages From Corporation That Sold Defective Earplugs to the Government!

Do you have permanent hearing loss, tinnitus or other hearing injuries?
You may be entitled to seek damages against 3M and legal representation.
3M agreed to pay the U.S. government a $9.1 million settlement in a
whistleblower action for selling hundreds of thousands of defective
earplugs for more than a decade that were standard issue, Combat Arms
Earplugs (CAEv2) to the military. It was only disclosed to the public
after 3M agreed to pay this settlement. Gibbs Law Group, Stueve Siegel
Hanson and Isaac Wiles have filed lawsuits against 3M on behalf of
service members who suffered hearing injuries.
The government alleged that 3M knew these earplugs were defective
when they were selling them to the government and that they were “too
short for proper insertion in users’ ears.” This defect caused these
earplugs to dislodge from the users’ ears and many needlessly suffered
permanent hearing injuries.
Debbie Gregory, CEO of VAMBOA, the Veterans and Military Business Owners
Association and a well-known advocate for those who serve, is trying to
get out the word to those who have sustained damages as a result of the
use of these earplugs: “It is egregious that this corporation placed
profits above the well-being of those who serve our nation and protect
us. 3M must be held accountable for the harm it caused our
military and veterans that will permanently and negatively impact their
lives. I am heartened that these three national law firms are
pursuing compensation for our nation’s service members who were injured
from the use of 3M’s earplugs. I encourage everyone to spread the word
to their own network within the military and veteran communities.”
The law firms of Gibbs Law Group, Stueve Siegel Hanson and Isaac Wiles
have joined forces against 3M on behalf of U.S. military servicemembers
and veterans who sustained hearing injuries as a result of wearing these
defective ear plugs. The lawsuits are
against 3M and not against the United States government.
Legal fees and costs will only be charged when servicemembers prevail in
their lawsuits against 3M. Ms. Gregory added:
“This lawsuit provides our servicemembers and veterans a fighting
chance without risk to recover monetary damages for their losses, and to
send a clear message to those involved to never again put our military
at risk. This team of law firms has a long history of advocating
for servicemembers, and I am confident they will do everything in their
power to fight for the rights of the men and women who were affected.”
U.S. servicemembers and veterans who used 3M Combat Arms Earplugs and
suffered hearing loss, tinnitus and/or other injuries should contact the
attorneys at: 1-866-211-4118 or go to www.classlawgroup.com/3M.
About the Legal Team
This is a team of three prominent law firms across the nation that
includes: Gibbs Law Group, Stueve Siegel Hanson and Isaac Wiles. They
have expertise and a track record of successfully litigating class
actions, product liability claims and other actions. Their attorneys have
extensive experience assisting clients including servicemembers and
veterans in recovering monies for personal injuries and other damages
caused by defective products.
They have a winning track record that has earned them numerous awards
for their work, including Best Lawyers in America, Best of the Bar,
Leading Plaintiff Lawyers in America, Top Plaintiff Lawyers in
California and Consumer Protection MVP.
About Debbie Gregory
Ms. Gregory is a lifelong advocate for those who serve and is committed
to outreach to those who have been harmed by use of these earplugs. She
is currently the CEO and founder of VAMBOA, the Veterans and Military
Business Owners Association with over 7,000 members nationwide. Ms.
Gregory is a producer of the nationally televised concert: “America
Salutes You” that raises awareness for military and veterans and funds
for some extraordinary non-profits that support them. Ms. Gregory also
serves in the Defense Department volunteer role of Director of Employer
Engagement for California ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and
Reserve). Ms. Gregory is the daughter of a veteran who served with seven
of his brothers and died as a result of injuries from his service to our
country. Ms. Gregory’s father has motivated and empowered her to
champion service members and veterans.
