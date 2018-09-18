Milk Stork : Reigns as the Largest Breast Milk Shipping Company in the United States

Milk
Stork, the first-ever breast milk shipping company, today announced
that it now serves more than 300 organizations across the United States
after on-boarding 29 new, family-friendly corporations since April 2018.
Since its founding in 2015, Milk Stork has become renowned not only for
shipping breast milk, but also caring for and empowering breastfeeding
moms in the workplace. To date, the company has shipped more than
1,000,000 ounces of milk home to tens of thousands of babies across the
United States.
“With more breast milk being pumped in America’s offices than ever
before, it is a no-brainer for companies to ensure that breastfeeding
does not have to become a heartbreaking compromise while on a business
trip,” said Kate Torgersen, founder and CEO, Milk Stork. “Seeing so many
companies truly care about their working, breastfeeding moms - and
having them take action to make sure these moms are supported - is an
amazing feeling.”
New corporate partners that have joined hundreds of others in offering
Milk Stork include:
-
Pinterest
-
Ocean Spray
-
Zillow Group
-
TripAdvisor
-
Vox Media
-
BDO USA
-
The Home Depot
-
And many more
Daughter-father team, Kate and Mike Torgersen, founded Milk Stork in
2015 after Kate struggled to maintain her commitment to breastfeeding
her twins during a business trip while working for Clif Bar & Company.
Upon returning from her trip with two gallons of breast milk and eight
pounds of ice, Kate was determined to create a simple solution to this
complex problem that so many working mothers face. Since then, Kate has
made it her mission to normalize breastfeeding and motherhood in the
workplace by encouraging companies to offer Milk Stork as an essential
employee benefit.
For more information on Milk Stork or to become a corporate partner,
please visit www.milkstork.com.
About Milk Stork:
Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-of-its-kind service
for working moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast
milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working
moms, Milk Stork supports hundreds of corporate partners, who provide
the service to their employees as an employee benefit. For more
information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005303/en/