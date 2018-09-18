Log in
Milk Stork : Reigns as the Largest Breast Milk Shipping Company in the United States

09/18/2018 | 02:02pm CEST

The Trusted, Legacy Brand Adds 29 Corporate Partners to Its Ranks after Shipping More Than 1,000,000 Ounces of Milk

Milk Stork, the first-ever breast milk shipping company, today announced that it now serves more than 300 organizations across the United States after on-boarding 29 new, family-friendly corporations since April 2018. Since its founding in 2015, Milk Stork has become renowned not only for shipping breast milk, but also caring for and empowering breastfeeding moms in the workplace. To date, the company has shipped more than 1,000,000 ounces of milk home to tens of thousands of babies across the United States.

“With more breast milk being pumped in America’s offices than ever before, it is a no-brainer for companies to ensure that breastfeeding does not have to become a heartbreaking compromise while on a business trip,” said Kate Torgersen, founder and CEO, Milk Stork. “Seeing so many companies truly care about their working, breastfeeding moms - and having them take action to make sure these moms are supported - is an amazing feeling.”

New corporate partners that have joined hundreds of others in offering Milk Stork include:

  • Pinterest
  • Ocean Spray
  • Zillow Group
  • TripAdvisor
  • Vox Media
  • BDO USA
  • The Home Depot
  • And many more

Daughter-father team, Kate and Mike Torgersen, founded Milk Stork in 2015 after Kate struggled to maintain her commitment to breastfeeding her twins during a business trip while working for Clif Bar & Company. Upon returning from her trip with two gallons of breast milk and eight pounds of ice, Kate was determined to create a simple solution to this complex problem that so many working mothers face. Since then, Kate has made it her mission to normalize breastfeeding and motherhood in the workplace by encouraging companies to offer Milk Stork as an essential employee benefit.

For more information on Milk Stork or to become a corporate partner, please visit www.milkstork.com.

About Milk Stork:

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-of-its-kind service for working moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports hundreds of corporate partners, who provide the service to their employees as an employee benefit. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
