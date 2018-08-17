Milk Thistle Extract Category - 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Milk Thistle Extract Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Milk Thistle Extract Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that have a minimum number of third-party raw material suppliers.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global milk thistle extract market is the increasing demand for milk thistle extract from the pharmaceutical industry.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global milk thistle extract market is to prefer suppliers that can facilitate JIT procurement, supply tailored products, and aid them in achieving sustainability goals.

Companies Featured

Indena

MB-Holding

Euromed

Naturex

MAYPRO

Blackmores

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xsps95/milk_thistle?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005379/en/