Milk and Milk Products

Milk collected by integrated dairies was 792 thousand 223 tonnes

The amount of collected cow's milk in February increased by 5.5% when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-February period increased by 7.2% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In February, the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.

Collected cow's milk and change ratios, February 2020 (Tonnes)



Collected cow's milk, February 2020



In February, drinking milk production by integrated dairies increased by 9.3% and became 130 thousand 525 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-February period, drinking milk production increased by %9 and became 276 thousand 793 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year. In February, Yoghurt production by integrated dairies increasing by 4.2% and became 87 thousand 213 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-February period, increased by %6.2 and became 179 thousand 202 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year. In February, cream production increasing 8.8%, cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 8.2%, drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production increasing by 8%, whole milk powder production increasing 5.7%, mixed milk cheese (cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) increasing by 4.5% and butter production increasing by 3.1%. Skimmed milk powder production decreasing by 9.8% and when compared to the same month of the previous year.



According to the January-February period of the previous year, drink made of yoghurt production increasing by 10.9%, butter production increasing by 4.5%, cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 4.1%, cream production increasing by 1.3%, whole milk powder production increasing by 1.3%, mixed milk cheese (Cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreasing by 7.4% and skimmed milk powder production decreasing 11%.

