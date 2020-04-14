Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milk and Milk Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Milk collected by integrated dairies was 792 thousand 223 tonnes


The amount of collected cow's milk in February increased by 5.5% when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-February period increased by 7.2% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In February, the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5%, the average rate of protein was 3.2%.

Collected cow's milk and change ratios, February 2020 (Tonnes)

Collected cow's milk, February 2020

In February, drinking milk production by integrated dairies increased by 9.3% and became 130 thousand 525 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-February period, drinking milk production increased by %9 and became 276 thousand 793 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In February, Yoghurt production by integrated dairies increasing by 4.2% and became 87 thousand 213 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-February period, increased by %6.2 and became 179 thousand 202 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In February, cream production increasing 8.8%, cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 8.2%, drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production increasing by 8%, whole milk powder production increasing 5.7%, mixed milk cheese (cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) increasing by 4.5% and butter production increasing by 3.1%. Skimmed milk powder production decreasing by 9.8% and when compared to the same month of the previous year.

According to the January-February period of the previous year, drink made of yoghurt production increasing by 10.9%, butter production increasing by 4.5%, cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 4.1%, cream production increasing by 1.3%, whole milk powder production increasing by 1.3%, mixed milk cheese (Cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreasing by 7.4% and skimmed milk powder production decreasing 11%.

The next release on this subject will be on May 12, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 08:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aGIGA BYTE TECHNOLOGY : New GIGABYTE Laptops Win 2020 Red Dot Design Awards
BU
05:01aBRAVIDA PUBL : Sweden installs in Komatsu Forests new future-proofed factory in Umeå
AQ
05:01aProgress Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
GL
05:01aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index
PR
05:01aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Expands Offerings for UK Financial Institutions, Launches D&O and Civil Liability Policies
BU
05:01aONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION : Unveils Strengthened Corporate Value New " Way" to Align with Its Online Ambition
PR
05:01aBexley Health Neighbourhood Care Launches Appian COVID-19 Application to Safeguard Patients and Frontline Healthcare Staff
GL
05:01aFortuna reports production of 1.8 million ounces of silver and 10,101 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2020
GL
05:01aSIGNATURE BANK : to Host 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call
BU
05:01aNXT Energy Solutions Announces 2019 Year End Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet 60% after proposed rescue plan
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4AstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : 14 Apr 2020 Group Chief Executive appointment Investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group