Milk and Milk Products

Milk collected by integrated dairies was 873 thousand 641 tonnes The amount of collected cow's milk in April increased by 3% when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-April period increased by 5.4% when compared to the same period of the previous year. In April, the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5%, the average rate of protein was 3.3%.



In April, drinking milk production by integrated dairies increased by 12.6% and became 146 thousand 414 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-April period, drinking milk production increased by 11.9% and became 569 thousand 965 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year. In April, yoghurt production by integrated dairies decreasing by 6.1% and became 88 thousand 1 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-April period, increased by 1.2% and became 360 thousand 549 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year. In April, while whole milk powder production increasing by 40.2%, cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 8.6% and butter production increasing by 7%, skimmed milk powder production increasing by 3%, mixed milk cheese (cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) increasing by 0.8%, cream production decreased by 5.8% and drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production decreased by 55.8% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Milk products production, April 2019-April 2020

According to the January-April period of the previous year, while whole milk powder production increasing by 17.9%, cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 7.3% and butter production increasing by 4.8%, cream production decreased by 2.4%, mixed milk cheese (Cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreased by 6.2%, skimmed milk powder production decreased by 12.2% and drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production decreased by 16.9%.



Milk products production, January-April 2019-2020

The next release on this subject will be on July 16, 2020.