Milk and Milk Products

Milk collected by integrated dairies was 864 thousand 015 tonnes

The amount of collected cow's milk in June increased by 3.1% when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-June period increased by 3.7% when compared to the same period of the previous year. In June , the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.3%, the average rate of protein was 3%.

Collected cow's milk, June 2020

In June, drinking milk production by integrated dairies increased by 8.7% and became 122 thousand 458 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-June period, drinking milk production increased by 11.9% and became 841 thousand 811 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year. In June, yoghurt production by integrated dairies decreasing by 1.3% and became 91 thousand 285 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-June period, decreased by 2.5% and became 534 thousand 199 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year. In June , while cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 22.1%, butter production increasing by 14.7%, skimmed milk powder production increasing by 13.2%, cream production increasing by 5.9%, mixed milk cheese (cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreased by 2.6%, drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production decreased by 4.9% and whole milk powder production decreased by 23.3% when compared to the same month of the previous year.



Milk products production, June 2019-June 2020 According to the January-June period of the previous year, while cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 9% butter production increasing by 8.4% whole milk powder production increasing by 3.1%, and cream production increasing by 2.4%, skimmed milk powder production decreased by 3.2%, mixed milk cheese (Cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreased by 3.9%, and drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production decreased by 19.1%.

The next release on this subject will be on September 10, 2020.