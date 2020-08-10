Log in
Milk and Milk Products

08/10/2020 | 03:09am EDT
Milk collected by integrated dairies was 864 thousand 015 tonnes
The amount of collected cow's milk in June increased by 3.1% when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-June period increased by 3.7% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In June , the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.3%, the average rate of protein was 3%.


Collected cow's milk and change ratios, June 2020 (Tonnes)

Collected cow's milk, June 2020

In June, drinking milk production by integrated dairies increased by 8.7% and became 122 thousand 458 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-June period, drinking milk production increased by 11.9% and became 841 thousand 811 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In June, yoghurt production by integrated dairies decreasing by 1.3% and became 91 thousand 285 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January-June period, decreased by 2.5% and became 534 thousand 199 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In June , while cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 22.1%, butter production increasing by 14.7%, skimmed milk powder production increasing by 13.2%, cream production increasing by 5.9%, mixed milk cheese (cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreased by 2.6%, drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production decreased by 4.9% and whole milk powder production decreased by 23.3% when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Milk products production, June 2019-June 2020

According to the January-June period of the previous year, while cheese production from cow's milk increasing by 9% butter production increasing by 8.4% whole milk powder production increasing by 3.1%, and cream production increasing by 2.4%, skimmed milk powder production decreased by 3.2%, mixed milk cheese (Cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreased by 3.9%, and drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production decreased by 19.1%.

Milk products production, January-June 2019-2020

The next release on this subject will be on September 10, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 07:08:14 UTC
