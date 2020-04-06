Milken Institute : Global Conference Rescheduled to October

Annual meeting of international leaders will include a focus on post-crisis recovery

The Milken Institute announced today that the 2020 Milken Institute Global Conference will be held October 12-15, 2020. It had been scheduled to take place July 7-10 after the Milken Institute postponed the original dates of May 3-6, 2020. These new dates were selected after evaluating public guidelines and in consultation with partners in government, medical research, and the private sector.

The 23rd annual event, which brings together international leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy, and academia, will return to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The gathering will feature public and private meetings with top international government officials and executives across sectors exploring ways to strengthen biomedical responses to disease and building a foundation to help business and government adapt to massive disruptions in supply chains, workforce, capital flows, and other areas.

“The global crisis demonstrates the need for individuals, organizations, and nations to bridge divides and work together to find solutions to—and be better prepared for—economic and health challenges like those we are facing now and in years to come,” said Michael Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute.

“Through our centers around the world, and with partners in the public and private sectors, it is important to continue advancing this mission by bringing international leaders together in October with a renewed commitment to building a better future for all,” he added.

Updates and additional details about the 2020 Milken Institute Global Conference will be posted online in coming weeks at www.milkeninstitute.org and on social media @milkeninstitute

