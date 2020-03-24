Mill Hill County High School Arts Education Partnership Will Go On Thanks To Poly UK

London, United Kingdom, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of a unique arts education collaboration between Mill Hill County High School and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has been safeguarded thanks to support from property developer Poly UK, which is developing Plaza Collection at Millbrook Park.

Poly UK has agreed an ongoing programme of support which will facilitate workshops between RPO musicians and students from the school, career initiatives and a number of performances. This includes the annual flagship concert held at the school which sees talented young musicians and singers perform an evening concert alongside the RPO - a highly rare opportunity.

The partnership announcement was made at this year's annual concert, which saw over 500 parents, staff, and community members watch a range of performances, ranging from classical pieces such as Hummel's Fantasie for Viola and Orchestra and Vivaldi's Gloria, to a contemporary take on Pharrell Williams' Happy.

Andy Stainton, Headteacher of Mill Hill County High School, comments "We have collaborated with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on a joint concert for the past ten years. Our students benefit from playing in a full orchestra with professional musicians and one student has the honour of performing as lead instrumentalist. This is a unique collaboration, not replicated anywhere in the world and we are grateful for the generous partnership with Poly UK to enable us to continue and expand this relationship in the future."

Poly UK is developing Plaza Collection, comprising over 700 high quality homes including affordable housing, a new landscaped plaza and 1,400sqm of commercial and retail space opposite Mill Hill East Station. Poly Global has a longstanding tradition of supporting youth music and arts across the globe. It has worked with the Australian Children's Music Foundation on various partnership programmes, including providing funding for music teachers and instruments in under resourced schools, as well as a Harmony-Music programme which has helped bring art and music to communities in key global cities.

May Zhao, Executive Director, Poly UK, comments "Poly always looks to make a positive impact in the communities where we are working and we firmly believe that the arts and education should be accessible to all. There is some exceptional young musical talent at Mill Hill County School and we are proud to be able to ensure that this unique opportunity will continue to thrive."

Poly UK is a subsidiary of international developer Poly Developments and Holdings Group, which boasts a strong track record of delivering socially sustainable environments for living and working across the world from San Francisco to Shanghai. Using intelligent design to provide the best living experience and understanding local market forces in granular detail, each project seeks to make a positive impact in every community. With total assets of 114 billion by year end 2019 and currently employing 44,000 employees across the USA, UK, Asia and Australia, Poly Developments and Holdings Group has developed homes for more than 2 million people worldwide.

