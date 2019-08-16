Mill Point Capital : Completes Carve-Out of Pioneer Transformers

Pioneer Transformers Enters Next Chapter of Growth as a Standalone Entity

An affiliate of Mill Point Capital, a private equity firm focused on middle-market investments in North American industrial and business services companies, announced the completion of Mill Point’s previously announced acquisition of the power transformer divisions (“Pioneer Transformers” or the “Company”) of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. in a corporate carve-out transaction. Pioneer Transformers is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered electrical transformers.

About Pioneer Transformers

Pioneer Transformers is a leading engineer and manufacturer of a broad range of specialty liquid-filled and dry-type power transformers for niche applications in industrial, OEM and commercial and backup power markets. The Company has an operational history of over one-hundred years and services a diverse group of utility, commercial power, industrial manufacturing and engineering and procurement and construction customers. With a family of brands recognized across North America for innovation, customization, quality and reliability, Pioneer Transformers is the go-to provider for customers in need of specialty-configured power transformer products. For more information, please visit www.pioneertransformers.com and www.jeffersonelectric.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with Executive Partners to leverage its investment professionals experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190816005468/en/