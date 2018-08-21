Millennials with Type 2 Diabetes More Likely to Face Difficulties with Social Interactions, Personal Relationships, and Career Advancement

New Healthline Report Investigates Emotional Challenges of T2D and
Reveals Generational Disparities Between Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby
Boomers
Millennials with type 2 diabetes (T2D) experience difficulties with
social interactions at more than double the rate of Gen Xers and at
three times the rate of baby boomers. The difficulties reported stem
from their condition and include challenges with dating and intimate
relationships, friendships, and making new friends, as well as in their
career. Nearly half of millennials and about a third of Gen Xers
reported hiding their condition out of worry about what others think.
Likewise, feelings of guilt, embarrassment, and anxiety are more
frequently experienced by millennials and Gen Xers than older adults.
These and other findings were revealed in a new report from Healthline
Media, the fastest growing health information brand, reaching 47 million
monthly users in the United States.
Healthline's State of Type 2 Diabetes investigated the emotional challenges of the condition, identified stark disparities between generations, and explored people's most pressing concerns.
The report, “State of Type 2 Diabetes,” examines the current population
of people living with T2D across generations and gender, investigates
the emotional challenges of the condition, and explores their most
pressing concerns, day-to-day experiences, and feelings. The report
included a survey of more than 1,500 people with T2D and in-depth
interviews with medical experts, advocacy groups, and patients
themselves. The full report can be accessed at https://www.healthline.com/health/state-of-type-2-diabetes.
“It is so critical to address the psychological and social aspects of
living with diabetes, which have at least as big an impact on health
outcomes as medications and blood glucose monitoring,” said Amy
Tenderich, editorial director, Diabetes & Patient Advocacy at Healthline
and founder of DiabetesMine. “As does Healthline the company, the State
of Type 2 Diabetes report aims to provide useful, actionable information
for consumers, and to help its partners better understand the authentic
health experience and tap into engaged patient communities.”
According to Healthline’s report, a sliding scale of feelings and
experiences exists between different age groups. Most baby boomers
reported positive outlooks on their efforts to manage T2D, their
interactions with others, and their sense of self. In comparison, more
than half of millennials, and more than 40 percent of Gen Xers, report
feeling ashamed about their bodies on a daily or weekly basis. Only 18
percent of baby boomers feel similarly. A sense of shame or stigma can
even affect younger adults’ healthcare decisions. Close to half of
millennials and nearly a third of Gen Xers reported feeling judged by
healthcare providers for how they manage T2D. About the same proportion
said they’ve delayed seeing a healthcare provider because they fear such
judgments.
More than 40 percent of millennials said they sometimes don’t follow
through with recommended treatments because of cost. Nearly a third
reported having little to no health insurance coverage. Many of those
who have insurance said they’re left with big bills. Being able to
afford their treatment costs in the future is a worry to many among all
age groups with 40 percent across generations sharing that concern.
Key Findings (of All Respondents):
DIGITAL DECISIONS
-
Over half (52%) feel that online research has empowered them to make
more informed treatment decisions.
-
Less than half (47%) trust online information about type 2 diabetes.
-
Nearly one-quarter (21%) say that online research caused more fear and
anxiety and more than one-third (36%) say that it helped them cope
with fear and anxiety.
DOCTOR’S DECISIONS
-
More than three-quarters (76%) of patients feel that their healthcare
provider (HCP) is key in helping them manage type 2 diabetes.
-
40% feel their HCP could provide better support with lifestyle issues,
whereas 50% feel their HCP could provide better support with emotional
challenges.
-
Almost two-thirds have never seen an endocrinologist (64%) or a
certified diabetes educator (63%).
Healthline’s “State of…” series examines consumer lifestyle data
gathered by the website’s research team. “State of…” research results
are paired with editorial content illustrating topics from the
consumer’s perspective, highlighting credible, expert-informed insights
to inform health decisions. The “State of…” series kicked off in July
2017 with the “State of Fertility,” followed by the “State of Care” and
“State of Cancer.” In the first half of this year, the series addressed
the “State of Caregiving for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia
2018.” The “State of Type 2 Diabetes” adds to the growing body of
research in key disease states affecting Healthline’s readers — the
modern healthcare consumer and their caregivers. Additional studies in
this series will continue this year, examining other key disease states
affecting Healthline’s readers.
About Healthline’s State of Type 2 Diabetes Survey
Healthline conducted a survey of over 1,500 people living with type 2
diabetes representing millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers, and
interviewed a dynamic group of medical experts, patients, and advocacy
groups to best understand the day-to-day experiences and feelings of the
people who live with a condition that never gives them a day off. The
objective of the survey was to identify the resources and tools used by
type 2 diabetes patients and gauge their attitudes and the impact the
condition has had on their health, career, interpersonal relationships,
and finances. Respondents were screened to confirm U.S. residency, age
18+, and a diagnosis of T2D made by a doctor or other healthcare
provider. The survey fielded between June 8 and June 18, 2018.
