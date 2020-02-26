Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Millennium : Launches New Location Entering the Texas Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 02:00pm EST

DELAVAN, Wis., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium, a nationwide distributor of fiber optic network materials, has announced the addition of a Texas Warehouse to their portfolio. Millennium's entrance to the Dallas-Fort Worth marketplace is a strategic move to bring telecommunications materials closer to their clients, resulting in faster distribution to the region. Millennium's Texas location will be focused on helping Contractors and Broadband providers alike with their materials needed to deploy broadband networks.

In a statement, James Kyle, Founder and CEO of Millennium stated: "Our growth comes from understanding our clients' needs and catering our solutions to help them make faster decisions and deploy broadband systems more efficiently. We've seen businesses and communities in Texas continue to expand, requiring faster speeds and a more reliable Internet. Millennium has been supporting broadband construction efforts in the Region for education, securing and communicating in the oil fields, deploying 5G and fiber to the home. The time is right to bring the products and services closer to the contractors and network providers we are serving by making additional investments into the Dallas/Fort Worth area."

Millennium will continue to help companies from our new Texas facility by performing feasibility studies, network design, material supply, asset management and flexible financing options. By positioning the warehouse in North Texas we can effectively service the majority of the State and into Oklahoma and New Mexico with one day service. 

Millennium's Texas location is located in the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth area of 2629 Blue Mound Road W, Haslet, TX 76052 where they offer a host of inventory solutions and services with the materials they need to be successful. They offer the following:

  • Client Driven Inventory: Working with clients to predict usage & customize stock so that project deadlines and turnaround can be met.
  • Personalized Service: Millennium manages all the details so you don't have to.
  • Flexible Financing: Options include flexible payment terms, Staging Materials for large projects, Consignment Inventory, Rental & Lease-to-Own options
  • Geospatial Design & Engineering: Network Owners who are looking for design solutions on where and how to develop a broadband infrastructure utilizing data for the most reliable and scalable solutions around
  • Rental & Leasing: Bridging needs for capital equipment used to test and deploy fiber networks. Short term rentals and leasing needs.

For further information regarding Millennium, contact info@millennium.us

Media Contact:
Cynthia Rosenthal
VP Marketing
234871@email4pr.com
262-745-7255
www.mymillennium.us

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-launches-new-location-entering-the-texas-marketplace-301011943.html

SOURCE Millennium


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pExide Technologies Joins Forces with U.S. Army to Help Soldiers Find Jobs
GL
02:18pBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Colombia Insurance Industry
BU
02:16pINCEPTION MINING : Announces 2020 Exploration Program
AQ
02:16pNURAN WIRELESS : Reaches Agreement for Extension of Senior Debenture
AQ
02:16pGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Participate in Three Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences
BU
02:16pBLACKROCK LONG TERM PRIVATE CAPITAL : to Invest in Luxury Fragrance Company Creed in Partnership With Industry Leading Executive Javier Ferrán
BU
02:15pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02:15pSecurity contractor G4S to sell most of cash ops to Brinks in £727 million deal
RE
02:15pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02:13pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group