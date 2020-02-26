Millennium : Launches New Location Entering the Texas Marketplace

DELAVAN, Wis., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium, a nationwide distributor of fiber optic network materials, has announced the addition of a Texas Warehouse to their portfolio. Millennium's entrance to the Dallas-Fort Worth marketplace is a strategic move to bring telecommunications materials closer to their clients, resulting in faster distribution to the region. Millennium's Texas location will be focused on helping Contractors and Broadband providers alike with their materials needed to deploy broadband networks.

In a statement, James Kyle, Founder and CEO of Millennium stated: "Our growth comes from understanding our clients' needs and catering our solutions to help them make faster decisions and deploy broadband systems more efficiently. We've seen businesses and communities in Texas continue to expand, requiring faster speeds and a more reliable Internet. Millennium has been supporting broadband construction efforts in the Region for education, securing and communicating in the oil fields, deploying 5G and fiber to the home. The time is right to bring the products and services closer to the contractors and network providers we are serving by making additional investments into the Dallas/Fort Worth area."

Millennium will continue to help companies from our new Texas facility by performing feasibility studies, network design, material supply, asset management and flexible financing options. By positioning the warehouse in North Texas we can effectively service the majority of the State and into Oklahoma and New Mexico with one day service.



Millennium's Texas location is located in the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth area of 2629 Blue Mound Road W, Haslet, TX 76052 where they offer a host of inventory solutions and services with the materials they need to be successful. They offer the following:

Client Driven Inventory : Working with clients to predict usage & customize stock so that project deadlines and turnaround can be met.

: Working with clients to predict usage & customize stock so that project deadlines and turnaround can be met. Personalized Service : Millennium manages all the details so you don't have to.

: Millennium manages all the details so you don't have to. Flexible Financing : Options include flexible payment terms, Staging Materials for large projects, Consignment Inventory, Rental & Lease-to-Own options

: Options include flexible payment terms, Staging Materials for large projects, Consignment Inventory, Rental & Lease-to-Own options Geospatial Design & Engineering : Network Owners who are looking for design solutions on where and how to develop a broadband infrastructure utilizing data for the most reliable and scalable solutions around

: Network Owners who are looking for design solutions on where and how to develop a broadband infrastructure utilizing data for the most reliable and scalable solutions around Rental & Leasing: Bridging needs for capital equipment used to test and deploy fiber networks. Short term rentals and leasing needs.

