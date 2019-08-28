Millennium Trust Company : Announces Chief Growth Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Trust Company, LLC ("Millennium Trust"), a leading provider of retirement and institutional services, announced that Erik Beck has joined the firm to serve as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO), a newly created role within the organization.

As the needs of clients and the industry landscape continue to evolve, Millennium Trust created the CGO role to ensure that the sales, marketing, and product functions are aligned to deliver robust products and services to its expanding audiences. The CGO, reporting directly to CEO Gary Anetsberger, will lead these groups, set client engagement and partnership strategy, define strategic growth plans, and identify new business opportunities for the firm.

Beck brings a diverse background and extensive expertise in global financial services, leading client-focused teams, developing client and industry strategy, and building and transforming client relationships. Prior to joining Millennium Trust, Beck was a managing director, member of the operating committee, and head of the investment management industry group at BNY Mellon. There he led a team responsible for business development and client engagement. In his 13 years at BNY Mellon, he held various other leadership positions responsible for technology projects and building partnerships with key clients. He holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from San Diego State University and serves on the Board of Trustees of the New York Foundling.

"Erik is a dynamic and visionary leader whose track record demonstrates his ability to build strong partnerships with clients, effectively manage teams, and drive results through critical thinking and innovative ideas," said Gary Anetsberger, CEO. "As a growing business, we need to continue to transform and expand our retirement and institutional services, and Erik brings a fresh perspective to our organization."

"Millennium Trust is a leader in the industry and has a strong history of growth," said Beck. "I look forward to working with our teams and our clients to continue to deliver innovative solutions for the retirement and investment industry, develop and expand relationships, and grow."

Millennium Trust Company is a leading provider of retirement and institutional services with over 1.2 million client accounts holding over $26 billion in assets. We are committed to the evolving needs of individuals and employers, advisors and retirement services partners and empower clients with trusted expertise, exceptional service and access to a wide range of solutions. Whether clients are managing corporate retirement assets, running a business or wanting choice beyond traditional asset options, we provide flexible and digital solutions to support our clients' success.

Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors or service providers, and does not sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, visit mtrustcompany.com, or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

