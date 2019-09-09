Log in
Miller Barondess Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Rachel Maddow and MSNBC for Defamation

09/09/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Herring Networks, Inc., an independent, family owned national cable television programming company based in San Diego, California, filed a defamation lawsuit today in the United States District Court, Southern District of California, against Defendants Rachel Maddow, Comcast Corporation, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, and MSNBC Cable LLC. The Complaint seeks damages in excess of $10,000,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005974/en/

Herring Networks owns and operates One America News Network (“OAN”), a prominent and popular independent television news channel providing Americans with a conservative alternative to the major liberal news outlets. The Complaint alleges that Comcast refused to carry OAN as part of its cable programming because OAN counters the liberal politics of its own channel, MSNBC.

The Complaint further alleges that one week after OAN’s President, Charles Herring, called out and objected to Comcast’s anti-competitive censorship in an email to Comcast’s President of Content Acquisition, MSNBC’s most popular show—The Rachel Maddow Show—opened with the show’s host, Rachel Maddow, telling her audience that OAN “really literally is paid Russian propaganda.”

OAN asserts that, in fact, Defendants knew this statement was false and that they acted maliciously and recklessly in making it. The Complaint alleges that the statement was meant to damage OAN’s business and reputation because OAN, unlike MSNBC, presents a conservative viewpoint; and that OAN was targeted in retaliation for calling out Defendants for their anti-competitive censorship in refusing to carry OAN on its cable system.

OAN is represented by Skip Miller, a partner at Miller Barondess, LLP in Los Angeles. Per Miller, “One America is wholly owned, operated and financed by the Herring family in San Diego. They are as American as apple pie. They are not paid by Russia and have nothing to do with the Russian government. This is a false and malicious libel, and they’re going to answer for it in a court of law.”

About One America News Network (“OAN”):

One America News Network (“OAN”), owned and operated by Herring Networks, Inc., was launched on July 4, 2013 and provides an independent source of national and international news around the clock. In addition to external newsgathering sources, the network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C. and California. The OAN channel is carried on satellite, cable and streaming providers. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

About Miller Barondess, LLP:

Miller Barondess, LLP is a 35-lawyer firm in Los Angeles handling high-stakes litigation and trial work. Skip Miller is among the top trial lawyers in the nation, representing clients from celebrities to Fortune 500 companies to government in litigation matters. The firm’s attorneys hail from top law schools and aggressively and effectively litigate. For more information, please visit www.millerbarondess.com.


© Business Wire 2019
