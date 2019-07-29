Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miller Barondess, LLP : Demands Retraction of Malicious and Defamatory Statements Published by Rachel Maddow, MSNBC and The Daily Beast on Behalf of Client One America News Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 10:01am EDT

On July 25, 2019, Miller Barondess, LLP sent legal notices to Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, The Daily Beast and its reporter Kevin Poulson demanding retraction of defamatory statements regarding Miller Barondess’ client One America News Network (“OAN”). Skip Miller, partner at Miller Barondess, LLP, represents OAN, an independent and family-owned television channel focused on providing national and international news coverage. OAN recently became the target of reports claiming that the news organization is a paid Russian propaganda operation. Per Miller, “This is vile, sensationalistic reporting. These defamatory statements must be retracted immediately. One America News Network has no connection to the Russian government or any other government – no connection whatsoever, financial or otherwise.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005140/en/

See links:

Cease and Desist to Rachel Maddow of the Rachel Maddow Show

Cease and Desist to Barry Diller of Inter Active Corporation HQ

Cease and Desist to Brian Roberts of MSNBC, owned by Comcast

Cease and Desist to Kevin Poulson – author of Daily Beast article

About Miller Barondess:

Miller Barondess is a 35 lawyer firm handling high-stakes litigation and trial work. Skip Miller is ranked among the top trial lawyers in the nation, representing clients from celebrities to Fortune 500 companies to government in litigation matters. The firm also represents clients in a wide range of areas including banking, real estate, intellectual property, corporate and partnership control contests, employment disputes, bankruptcy litigation, antitrust, entertainment, securities, civil rights, and class actions. The firm’s attorneys hail from top law schools and aggressively and effectively represent their clients. For more information, please visit www.millerbarondess.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aAT&T : Department of Justice Selects AT&T for Technology Modernization
PR
10:12aHealthwise Announces Christy Calhoun as Chief Content Solutions Officer
GL
10:11aUNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:11aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces European Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Celgene
BU
10:11aGolden Leaf Holdings Announces Extension of Chalice Earn-Out Payment
GL
10:10aF5 : The Commodification of Operations
PU
10:10aBOGOTA NONSTOP : Delta service from New York starts Dec. 21 (Article)
PU
10:10aDELTA AIR LINES : 'The Handmaid's Tale' and other Hulu Originals flying soon on Delta as airline adds more seat-back screens (Article)
PU
10:10aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:08aGRENCO SCIENCE : the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, Completes Series A Financing
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group