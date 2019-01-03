Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone : Stanley Stek Elected Vice Chair of Kent County Board of Commissioners

January 3, 2019

Grand Rapids, Mich. (Jan. 3, 2019)-Miller Canfield Principal Stanley J. Stek has been elected to serve as Vice Chairman of the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

Stek was first elected to serve on the Commission in a hotly contested four-way race in 2014. He was re-elected in 2016 and again in 2018. At its first meeting of 2019, the Board of Commissioners selected him to assume the vice chair position.

Stek is a commercial litigator in Miller Canfield's Grand Rapids office. He has a long history of serving his community on various boards and committees including: Network 180 (CMH); Lakeshore Regional Entity (PIHP), which Stek chairs; Millennium Park Advisory Board; Senior Millage Allocation Board; Kent County Home Repair Services, which he helped establish in 1981; Walker Citizens Advisory Committee; Kent County Dedicated Millage Committee, which Stek chairs; Substance Use Disorder Oversight Policy Board; Workforce Development Board; Crisis Center Task Force, which Stek chairs; and Kent County Community Action Board.

In 2017, Stek received the Michael S. Barnes Award in Recognition of Pro Bono Service from Legal Aid of Western Michigan. He was named the City of Walker's Person of the Year in 2007. Stek has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, which named him a Lawyer of the Year in 2019 for Personal Injury Defense, Banking Lawyer of the Year in 2015 and Municipal Lawyer of the Year in 2014.