Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® FundEarns a 5-Star Overall Morningstar RatingTM

Woodstock, NY, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund (Institutional: DBBEX, Advisor: DBBDX) (the “Fund”) hit its 3-year anniversary on December 31, 2018 and has been recognized for delivering consistent risk-adjusted returns, earning a 5-Star Overall Morningstar RatingTM from among 90 funds in the Equity Energy category.







“We are proud of the Fund’s strong 3-year track record. Our team-based, research-driven approach to investing across the entire energy value chain is the foundation of the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund,” said Michael Roomberg, CFA, Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst. “Our unique position as a specialist in American energy allows us to integrate our top-down views of global energy trends with rigorous, bottom-up financial analysis and strategic research. This helps us to identify what we believe will be outstanding leaders among the universe of participants in the dynamic American energy economy.”

The Fund seeks to capture the benefits of rising domestic energy production and consumption, being driven by technological changes that have unlocked vast quantities of oil and natural gas in North America. The Fund is invested in companies that are producers, transporters, processors, and consumers of the commodity.

“There are certain companies whose prices tend to have a high correlation to crude oil prices or natural gas prices in the portfolio, but there are also companies that tend to have very little correlation and even sometimes a negative correlation,” said Roomberg. “We believe that the universe is broad, and if we are successful in managing through the complex cycles that remain inevitable in the energy industry, we can succeed in a variety of market environments.”

“We view the American energy industry as a key area of opportunity and an undervalued segment of the market today,” said Lowell Miller, Founder & Chief Investment Officer. “The Fund exemplifies Miller/Howard’s long history of investing in energy and infrastructure companies.”

To learn more about the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund, please call us at 845-679-9166 or visit our website.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES AND RISKS:

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The prospectus contains this and additional information regarding the Fund. To obtain a prospectus please visit www.mhinvest.com or call toll-free 1-844-MHFUNDS. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Fund risks include, but are not limited to, the following: depositary receipts may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market; dividend income risk since securities are not required to continue to pay dividends; non-U.S. markets can be adversely affected by changes in currency exchange rates and political and economic developments abroad; additional risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in emerging market countries.

Risk of illiquid securities may include restricted securities that cannot be sold immediately because of statutory and contractual restrictions on resale; and mid-cap and small-cap companies risk; Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) risk of limited control and voting rights on matters affecting the partnership; MLP entities are typically focused in the energy, natural resources and real estate sectors of the economy; and changes to current tax law could affect the treatment of distributions, including (but limited to) ordinary income, capital gains or return of capital.

The Overall Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar RatingTM for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund was rated against the 90 Energy Equity funds over the last three years. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Miller/Howard Funds Trust

The Miller/Howard Funds Trust currently has three Funds: Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund, Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund, and Miller/Howard Infrastructure Fund. The primary investment objective of the Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund is to seek current income and, secondarily, long-term total return. It aims to achieve this by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend or distribution paying equity securities. The primary objective of the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund is to seek capital appreciation, with income as a secondary objective. The Miller/Howard Infrastructure Fund objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation.

The Funds are managed by MHI Funds LLC, a subsidiary of Miller/Howard Investments Inc. based in Woodstock, NY. Miller/Howard Investments’ total firm assets as of September 30, 2018 were approximately $5.3 billion, including $0.5 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments was founded as an institutional research firm in 1984 and has managed equity portfolios with an income focus since 1991. The firm invests in quality stocks with strong balance sheets, governance and fundamentals, and the ability to pay and willingness to increase dividends over the years, creating compounding returns, and, ultimately, capital appreciation based on the expected valuation of companies producing ever higher cash flows.

The Miller/Howard Funds Trust is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

