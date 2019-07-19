Log in
Miller Industries : Advanced Tips & Tricks for the Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies

07/19/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

In this second video covering the Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies, we demonstrate some advanced tips & tricks for recovering vehicles that are either partially obstructed or have oversize or flat tires. The Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies are designed for use with your Miller Industries light-duty wreckers and autoloaders, and are very helpful when towing 4/All-wheel drive vehicles.

The Collins Hi-Speed® Dolly Pro is available for purchase from your local Miller Industries distributor. Please contact your local distributor for pricing and availability.

For detailed specification information or to download product literature, please visit Collins Manufacturing Corps website.

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 16:39:09 UTC
