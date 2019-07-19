Miller Industries : Advanced Tips & Tricks for the Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies

In this second video covering the Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies, we demonstrate some advanced tips & tricks for recovering vehicles that are either partially obstructed or have oversize or flat tires. The Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies are designed for use with your Miller Industries light-duty wreckers and autoloaders, and are very helpful when towing 4/All-wheel drive vehicles.

The Collins Hi-Speed® Dolly Pro is available for purchase from your local Miller Industries distributor. Please contact your local distributor for pricing and availability.

For detailed specification information or to download product literature, please visit Collins Manufacturing Corps website.