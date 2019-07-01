Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miller Industries : Cummins® Class-8 Truck Chassis Air Intake System Maintenance Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:53am EDT

This video is the second edition of the maintenance video series with Cummins Engine Company. In this video we demonstrate some tips for changing the air filters on your class-8 heavy-duty truck chassis air intake system for the Cummins® X15 Performance Engine. Ensuring that your tow truck is maintenanced properly helps ensure maximum performance and efficiency. This video also guides you through the other maintenance checks needed to ensure proper air intake system performance.

We hope you find this video helpful. You can visit Cummins® and Paccar® websites for engine specifications and more maintenance information. If you haven't yet had a chance to watch the first video in this Cummins® maintenance video series, just click here to watch our first video covering air filter maintenance on the Class-6 chassis.

For more information on new truck chassis and wrecker pricing and availability please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor.

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aBLACKSTONE : Completes Conversion to a Corporation
BU
08:09aAbveris and Harbour Antibodies H2L2 BV Announce Technology Co-Offering Agreement for Fully Human Antibody Discovery
BU
08:09aAKHAN SEMICONDUCTOR : Appoints Vice Admiral Charles W. Moore Jr. to the Company's Board of Directors
BU
08:09aGlobal Home Fragrances Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Emergence of Customized Home Fragrance Candles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:08aCISCO : Get a Security System, not a Security Smorgasbord
PU
08:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Good Timing For This Alternative Energy ETF
PU
08:08aALASKA AIR : to announce second quarter 2019 financial results
PU
08:08aCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 21 June 2019
PU
08:08aRADISSON HOSPITALITY PUBL : Rewards Collaborates with WeHotel, Jin Jiang's Global Hotel Booking Platform
PU
08:08aBRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market –Debentures Offering
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About