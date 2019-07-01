Miller Industries : Cummins® Class-8 Truck Chassis Air Intake System Maintenance Video

This video is the second edition of the maintenance video series with Cummins Engine Company. In this video we demonstrate some tips for changing the air filters on your class-8 heavy-duty truck chassis air intake system for the Cummins® X15 Performance Engine. Ensuring that your tow truck is maintenanced properly helps ensure maximum performance and efficiency. This video also guides you through the other maintenance checks needed to ensure proper air intake system performance.

We hope you find this video helpful. You can visit Cummins® and Paccar® websites for engine specifications and more maintenance information. If you haven't yet had a chance to watch the first video in this Cummins® maintenance video series, just click here to watch our first video covering air filter maintenance on the Class-6 chassis.

For more information on new truck chassis and wrecker pricing and availability please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor.