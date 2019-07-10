Miller Industries : How to beat the King Pin!

This video demonstrates how to use the heavy-duty king pin towing attachment to tow disabled road tractors from the rear. This king attachment is designed for use with Miller Industries™ heavy-duty wreckers, and is a great resource to have in your tool box!

If you haven't already had a chance to watch the previous videos on towing attachments used in rear towing applications, you can watch it here.

Contact your local Miller Industries distributor for more information on heavy-duty wrecker availability and pricing. They are ready and waiting to help.