Miller Industries : How to beat the King Pin!

07/10/2019 | 09:53am EDT

This video demonstrates how to use the heavy-duty king pin towing attachment to tow disabled road tractors from the rear. This king attachment is designed for use with Miller Industries heavy-duty wreckers, and is a great resource to have in your tool box!

If you haven't already had a chance to watch the previous videos on towing attachments used in rear towing applications, you can watch it here.

Contact your local Miller Industries distributor for more information on heavy-duty wrecker availability and pricing. They are ready and waiting to help.

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:52:04 UTC
