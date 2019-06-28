Log in
Miller Industries : The Holmes® DTU Brings Versatility to Your Towing Fleet

06/28/2019

The Holmes® DTU is a Detachable Towing Unit from Miller Industries that gives you the flexibility to utilize your existing road tractor for more uptime when not hauling a trailer. This video showcases how the DTU can allow the usage of a road tractor 5th wheel plate, combined with an added wet line kit, for towing up to 35,000 lbs.

When your truck isn't towing a trailer, the Holmes®DTU lets you to maximize up time for your truck fleet. With its light-weight platform, the DTU offers an ideal solution for highway towing from state to state. This Holmes®unit, can also be outfitted with tool boxes, and customized with other accessories to meet your towing needs.

Contact your local Miller Industries distributor for more information or pricing and availability. They are ready and waiting to help!

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:07:01 UTC
