Miller Lite : and the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) Offer $180,000 in College Scholarships

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Lite and the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities are supporting the next generation of Hispanic leaders by awarding $180,000 in college scholarships and leadership development. In addition to the scholarships, the 40 recipients will get a spot at HACU's ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute where they will learn how to use their unique voices to become great leaders. Applications must be submitted online through hacu.net/hacu/Scholarships.asp before July 31.

Forty scholarships between $2,500 and $5,000 will be awarded to eligible college students in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New York, Texas, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico. Eight scholarships of $5,000 will be awarded in Houston and 12 of $2,500 to other cities in Texas. Scholarships are open to college students who are over 21 years of age, attend a HACU-member institution in a participating market, and are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or DACA recipients.

"As a brand that believes in the power of being your authentic self, we recognize the importance of supporting future leaders with diverse perspectives and backgrounds," said Allison Wallin, Miller Lite Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. "This is why every year Miller Lite works with HACU to provide college scholarships and professional development opportunities to the Hispanic community."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, only 54 percent of Hispanic students finish a bachelor's degree within six years. Financial constraints continue to be one of the primary factors for college students that don't graduate, which is why in the last two decades Molson Coors has donated nearly one million dollars to HACU to help Champion Hispanic Success in Higher Education.

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Miller Lite," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "Together we have awarded nearly $650,000 in scholarships and we hope to provide Hispanic students with more opportunities for years to come."

Visit hacu.net for more information on the scholarships and full eligibility criteria. Follow HACU at Facebook.com/HACUnews, or @HACUnews on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on Miller Lite, visit MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, and follow @MillerLite on Twitter and Instagram.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit www.molsoncoors.com.

About HACU

HACU, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The mission of HACU is to Champion Hispanic Success in Higher Education. The Association's headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington D.C., and Sacramento, California. Information is available at www.hacu.net.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miller-lite-and-the-hispanic-association-of-colleges-and-universities-hacu-offer-180-000-in-college-scholarships-301089718.html

SOURCE Miller Lite