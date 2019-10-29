Log in
Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

10/29/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, October 29th, 2019 – In accordance with the resolution of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”), the Nomination Committee has been formed in consultation with the largest shareholders as of the last business day of May 2019.

The Nomination Committee comprises John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Daniel Sievers, appointed by Fiduciary Management; Peter Guve, appointed by AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB; and Juanjuan Niska, appointed by Wellington Management.  These four shareholders represent the largest shareholders in Millicom that have chosen to appoint members of the Nomination Committee.  The members will elect a Committee Chairman at the first meeting of the Nomination Committee.  Also, in accordance with the resolution of Millicom’s 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of Millicom’s Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García, will be invited to participate.
Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Millicom’s website. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Millicom should submit their proposal in writing to the Company Secretary, Millicom International Cellular S.A., 2 rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 305 476 7352 / +1 305 302 2858
press@millicom.com

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270

investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


