Millicom’s 2019 Annual Report receives ARC Award

Luxembourg, August 24, 2020 – Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, has been recognized once again for its outstanding 2019 Annual Report, winning the ARC Award from the MerComm International Awards Programs for the second consecutive year. The report obtained the Integrated AR & CSR: Non-Traditional Format award in the Silver category.

The ARC Awards are globally recognized as the world’s largest international competition honoring excellence in annual reports. The competition is open to corporations, small companies, government agencies, non-profit organizations and associations, in addition to agencies and individuals involved in producing annual reports.

“Receiving a Silver ARC Award for the second consecutive year is a huge testament to the individual commitment of our team members to share Millicom’s story,” commented Tim Pennington, Senior EVP, Chief Financial Officer at Millicom. “As we follow our purpose to build digital highways that connect people, improve lives and develop communities, our enriching and visually engaging annual report serves as a positive reminder of all that we continue to accomplish, tying together all financial, corporate and social responsibility indicators into one all-encompassing report.”

The ARC Award marks the second accolade this year for Millicom’s 2019 Annual Report. In June, Millicom was recognized by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), winning the GDUSA American Web Design Award.

Millicom shares the ARC Award with Curran & Connors, a design firm specializing in annual reports, sustainability and CSR reports, commissioned with developing its 2019 integrated report.

-END-

For more information, please contact:

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 786-628-5300

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1 786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment