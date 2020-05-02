Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Millicom terminates Telefónica Costa Rica purchase agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Millicom terminates Telefónica Costa Rica purchase agreement

Luxembourg, May 2, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today that it has exercised its right to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of Telefónica’s operating subsidiary in Costa Rica in accordance with the terms of the SPA. 

As communicated on April 29, 2020, closing of the SPA was conditioned upon the issuance of required regulatory approvals that were agreed by the parties and set forth in the SPA, certain of which have not yet been issued. The SPA establishes an end date of May 1, 2020, after which either party may terminate the agreement, and Millicom has exercised its right to do so.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270  investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303  investors@millicom.com


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on May 2, 2020.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aGuardant Health Presents Data at DDW Virtual Meeting Highlighting its Early Cancer Detection Program
GL
10:16aVMW ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of VMware, Inc. to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – VMW
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. - GSS
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hanmi Financial Corporation - HAFC
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. - LBRT
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV
GL
10:01aPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against HF Foods Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – HFFG
GL
10:00aMillicom terminates Telefónica Costa Rica purchase agreement
GL
09:47aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Article
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk's Wish Is Granted, Shares Fall
4TATNEFT : TATNEFT : Russian oil output jumped to 11.35 million bpd in April, ahead of cuts
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group