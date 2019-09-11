Million Stars : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MILLION STARS HOLDINGS LIMITED

萬星控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8093)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Million Stars Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 23 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Million Stars Holdings Limited

Zhu Yongjun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Yongjun, Ms. Wang Fei and Ms. Tian Yuan as executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Ce, Ms. Ji Fang and Mr. Gao Shuo as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at http://www.millionstars.hk.