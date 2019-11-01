Log in
Million Stars : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

11/01/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MILLION STARS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8093)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Million Stars Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 12 November 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Million Stars Holdings Limited

Zhu Yongjun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Yongjun, Ms. Wang Fei and Ms. Tian Yuan as executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Ce, Ms. Ji Fang and Mr. Gao Shuo as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the day of its publication and on the website of the Company at http://www.millionstars.hk.

Disclaimer

Million Stars Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:26:00 UTC
