Million Stars : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

MILLION STARS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8093)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Million Stars Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 12 November 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Million Stars Holdings Limited

Zhu Yongjun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Yongjun, Ms. Wang Fei and Ms. Tian Yuan as executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Ce, Ms. Ji Fang and Mr. Gao Shuo as independent non-executive Directors.

