Millionaire Match : Keep “Fake Wealthy” Off Site Due to Coronavirus Crisis

The whole world has been shook by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns and social distancing has naturally made many explore online dating to make new connections. Unfortunately, this reality is also attracting its fair share of dishonest opportunists. Millionaire Match recently shared that the number of fake profiles attempting to join skyrocket by 20%.

According to the data, Millionaire Match saw a 10% increase in April low-quality and fake signups due to the outbreak compared with the same period in March. When compared with the same period in February, it has increased by 20%.

Millionaire Match has always maintained the principle of serving the niche millionaires, upscale people and affluent singles. No sugar daddy and sugar baby relationships are allowed. It currently has over 4 million high-quality singles seeking long-term relationship worldwide. For a Certified Millionaire, he / she must show the proof of annual income of over US $200,000, a bank statement with a balance of over US $1 million and other affluent singles. Millionaire Match has earned a positive reputation as “highlights the 'millionaires' in its listings” from WSJ.

“We take our responsibility to do everything possible to keep people honest about who they are seriously,” commented Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of Millionaire Match. “We have a 24 hour, seven day a week team that deletes any potential fakers. Our dating platform is for dating, serious relationship and finding a marriage partner, not for people like this.”

While the economy is in a downturn many of the world’s financial elite have online-based businesses which continue to perform the same if not better during the current crisis. These millionaires are well represented on Millionaire Match, along with very attractive singles who would like to meet them.

