Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Millionaire Match : Keep “Fake Wealthy” Off Site Due to Coronavirus Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:45am EDT

The whole world has been shook by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns and social distancing has naturally made many explore online dating to make new connections. Unfortunately, this reality is also attracting its fair share of dishonest opportunists. Millionaire Match recently shared that the number of fake profiles attempting to join skyrocket by 20%.

According to the data, Millionaire Match saw a 10% increase in April low-quality and fake signups due to the outbreak compared with the same period in March. When compared with the same period in February, it has increased by 20%.

Millionaire Match has always maintained the principle of serving the niche millionaires, upscale people and affluent singles. No sugar daddy and sugar baby relationships are allowed. It currently has over 4 million high-quality singles seeking long-term relationship worldwide. For a Certified Millionaire, he / she must show the proof of annual income of over US $200,000, a bank statement with a balance of over US $1 million and other affluent singles. Millionaire Match has earned a positive reputation as “highlights the 'millionaires' in its listings” from WSJ.

“We take our responsibility to do everything possible to keep people honest about who they are seriously,” commented Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of Millionaire Match. “We have a 24 hour, seven day a week team that deletes any potential fakers. Our dating platform is for dating, serious relationship and finding a marriage partner, not for people like this.”

While the economy is in a downturn many of the world’s financial elite have online-based businesses which continue to perform the same if not better during the current crisis. These millionaires are well represented on Millionaire Match, along with very attractive singles who would like to meet them.

About Millionaire Match

As a high-quality dating site since 2001, Millionaire Match aims to help singles millionaires and affluent people to find the like-minded singles to start the long-term relationship.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.millionairematch.com
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch
iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/millionaire-match-upscale/id1484587490


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS : CEO & President Letter to Shareholders
AQ
09:01aCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE : and Diageo Canada Banding Together to Support Hospitality Workers Displaced by COVID-19 Closures
AQ
09:01aIPL PLASTICS INC : . to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 13th
AQ
09:01aKLONDIKE SILVER : Drilling - Drifting Update
AQ
09:01aThe Hershey Company Commits $1 Million to Production of Disposable Facemasks
GL
09:01aICERTIS : Donates to UW Medicine for COVID-19 Response Efforts
PR
09:01aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for India Declined
PR
09:01aXP Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results and Host Webcast After Market Close on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
GL
09:01aARENA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
09:01aLogMeIn Reimagines Customer Engagement with Virtual CXNext 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : French court to rule on Amazon union spat as vendors struggle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group