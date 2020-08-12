MillionaireMatch : Announces Revamped Affiliate Program

MillionaireMatch, a high-quality online dating website for rich and elite singles, has announced new changes to its popular affiliate program. Raising the affiliate commission and payout rate, the lucrative new program allows MillionaireMatch users to earn the highest commissions in the industry by referring new users to the platform and generating sales in the process. The revamp will help to attract quality partners for affluent singles and quality members.

An online space for top-tier professionals to meet, connect, and date in serious, long-term relationships, MillionaireMatch is proud to offer the highest commissions in the online dating industry, or up to $200 per sale generated. A platform that attracts more than 4.5 million users, MillionaireMatch’s top-tier professionals, which include doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, can now continue to grow the platform together with advertisers and affiliates while receiving enticing monetary bonuses.

As part of the revamped affiliate program, MillionaireMatch is also reaffirming its commitment to provide high conversion rates, guaranteed timely payouts, and sophisticated conversion reporting capabilities. A leader in niche online dating, MillionaireMatch has been directing millions in web traffic and expanding its services to engage top-tier professionals around the world. Excited to offer these new rewards and program details, MillionaireMatch is a proud community partner helping people find new ways to connect, date, and grow during challenging and unprecedented times.

Sign up for MillionaireMatch's affiliate program through https://www.millionairematch.com/affiliate/. To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. Millionaire Match is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality dating site for rich and elite singles. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.4 million users on its dating platform.

