Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MillionaireMatch : Will Soon Release Video Chat For Users During COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:26am EDT

MillionaireMatch, a high-quality millionaire dating site, is continuing to serve rich and elite singles and millionaires worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. As people face stay-at-home orders around the world from the evolving pandemic, MillionaireMatch has discovered what the rich and elite want while dating online during self-quarantine.

According to a new member survey, the results of which were posted to the MillionaireMatch blog, rich and elite singles on MillionaireMatch are enjoying its premium video chat feature. The innovative video chat feature allows users to escape social distancing restrictions and connect with other singles for conversation and virtual face-to-face interactions. Customers report finding new romance while watching movies with others and screen-sharing, or just casually chatting to get to know someone new for the first time.

A viable solution to social distancing restrictions, MillionaireMatch now plans to release its video chat feature to improve the user experience during COVID-19. Passionate about helping rich and elite singles around the world connect, MillionaireMatch is proud to emerge as a community partner during the COVID-19 pandemic, using its high-quality platform to provide the premium dating experience rich and elite singles expect.

“We care about the safety of our members. Keep social distancing is the most essential to protect us,” stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “Video chat can improve the matches and relieve anxiety while talking with real people online. We’d like to help our users to increase more chances to chat with the loved one.”

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. Now, the MillionaireMatch application is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality millionaire dating site for rich and elite singles since 2001. Voted a “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.4 million users on its exclusive dating platform.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aRECRO PHARMA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota plans to cut North American production by 29% through October, source says
RE
09:37aCIENA : Telia Carrier Expands U.S. Footprint with Ciena - Ciena
AQ
09:36aThe Investment Center Ranks High in Independent Broker-Dealer WealthManagement.com IBD Report Card
GL
09:36aGroundbreaking Patent Issued to Ai-Blockchain for Cryptographic Digital Asset Ledger Solutions
GL
09:36aAMERESCO : Partners with State of New Hampshire on an Energy Savings Performance Contract
BU
09:35aSEACOR MARINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:35aMACK CALI REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35aiFabric Corp Announces Antiviral and Antibacterial Textile Treatment Is Effective Against COVID-19
NE
09:34aENVESTNET : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group