Millions face stay-at-home orders in U.S.

03/21/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans were under orders to close up shop and stay at home, Saturday.

With New Jersey becoming the fifth state to direct only 'essential businesses' like grocery stores and pharmacies to stay open, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy:

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW JERSEY GOV. PHIL MURPHY, SAYING:

"Under this executive order all gatherings are canceled till further notice. This means no weddings, in-person services or even parties... We need you to just stay at home."

Infections have risen exponentially, with more than 22,000 cases reported in the U.S.

One of those cases belongs to an unidentified aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who was diagnosed with the virus, Friday.

And on Saturday, Pence said he himself would be tested for the coronavirus:

(SOUNDBITE)(English) U.S. VICE PRESIDENT, MIKE PENCE, SAYING:

"While the White House doctor has indicated he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

With current testing methods - samples are sent to a centralized lab, where results can take days.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid diagnostic test for the coronavirus - with a detection time of about 45 minutes.

The California-based company says it plans to begin shipping it to hospitals next week.

In the nation's capital - Lawmakers neared a deal that could pump a record $1 trillion - more more - into the economy to limit the economic damage from the virus.

TRUMP: "Nobody's ever done a package like this, it's a great package?"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said very good progress has been made, but that a number of key issues were still being hammered out:

(SOUNDBITE)(English) SENATE MINORITY LEADER, CHUCK SCHUMER, SAYING:

"One is to address the impending public health crisis head on with a massive infusion of resources to our hospitals, our medical facilities, our other public health infrastructure. And the second priority is to put workers first."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled a vote on the bill for Monday.

