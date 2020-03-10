Log in
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S : announces closure of debenture offering

03/10/2020

Press Release

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/ME: 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7

Publicly-Held Company

Mills announces closure of debenture offering

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A. ("Company"), a publicly-held company, registered as an "A" securities issuer with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law

6.404, of December 15, 1976, as in force, as well as CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as B3:MILS3in force, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that, according to the release of the closure submitted to CVM by the intermediary institution

leader offer, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as in force, that closed, in this date, the issuance of the 4th (fourth) issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of the type with real guarantee, in a single series ("Issue" and "Debentures", respectively), approved on March 3rd, 2020, by the Company's Board of Directors.

This Press Release is for information purposes only, under the terms of the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted and / or considered, for all legal purposes, as material for the sale and/or disclosure of the Debentures or the Restricted Offer.

Rio de Janeiro, March 10th, 2020.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

CFO and IR Officer

Disclaimer

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:19:04 UTC
