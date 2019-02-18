Milrem Robotics :' THeMIS UGV Strengthens Its Position as The Industry Standard

The unmanned warfare systems developer Milrem Robotics is the most
represented company in its field at this year’s IDEX with the widest
selection of different weaponized unmanned ground systems on display.
Together with industry partners MBDA, Electro Optic Systems, ST
Engineering and Nexter, Milrem Robotics is exhibiting four different
weaponized unmanned ground systems at the main defence event in the
Middle East. All systems are integrated onto Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS
unmanned ground vehicle.
On display are two completely new weaponized UGVs – the first anti-tank
unmanned ground system in the world and the first UGV with a precise and
powerful 30mm cannon. Also, a light 12,7mm machine gun system
complimented with a 40mm grenade launcher and one UGV with a 20mm turret
are exhibited.
“The high amount of integration projects with different payload
manufacturers, such as MBDA, EOS, ST Engineering, Nexter, Kongsberg and
FN Herstal and interest from other well-known industry leaders
demonstrates that over the past few years the THeMIS has truly
strengthened it’s positions as the industry standard UGV,” said General
(ret) Riho Terras, former CHOD of Estonia and current President of the
Defence Division at Milrem Robotics.
“The THeMIS truly is the swiss-army-knife of ground robots with so many
different usage options. Thanks to this it has piqued the interest of
several countries in Europe and in the Middle-East who wish to add it to
their robotics testing programs and find the best way to integrate the
system to their doctrine,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.
In the end of last year, four THeMIS UGVs were tested in the United
Kingdom during the Army Warfighting Experiment by NATO soldiers. The
three-week experiment resulted in very positive feedback and was an
example for other similar programs.
