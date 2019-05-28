Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milrem Robotics : and ST Engineering demonstrated a BVLOS combat UGV at a live fire exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

Milrem Robotics and ST Engineering demonstrated a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) combat UGV armed with a 40mm AGL and a 12.7mm HMG in April during a live fire exercise held in Tapa, Estonia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005294/en/

Milrem Robotics and ST Engineering demonstrated a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) combat UGV arm ...

Milrem Robotics and ST Engineering demonstrated a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) combat UGV armed with a 40mm AGL and a 12.7mm HMG in April during a live fire exercise held in Tapa, Estonia. (Photo: Business Wire)

The joint warfare system consists of the THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle and the ADDER DM Remote Weapon Station and is intended as a force multiplier for dismounted troops that can be utilized in both urban and rural areas.

The combat UGV is a tracked all-terrain system with ground clearance up to 60 cm that can negotiate 60% slopes and pass 61 cm deep water obstacles. Its top speed is 20 km/h and it’s powered by a diesel-electric drive that, depending on the mission, can offer 15 hours of constant operations without re-fuelling.

The Combat UGV can be armoured up to STANAG 4569 level 3 while keeping all of its dynamic capabilities mentioned above.

“Our joint combat UGV is one of the first armoured UGVs in the world that’s especially well suited for urban conflict areas,” stated Jüri Pajuste, Director of the Defence Programs Department in Milrem Robotics.

The system is equipped with an advanced medium-calibre weapon system armed with a 40mm AGL and a 12.7mm HMG. Both weapons passed live fire tests conducted in April in cooperation with the Estonian Defence Forces.

The combat UGV is configured for wireless BVLOS control from a distance of 1000 m and 2500 m in urban and rural areas, respectively.

The operator can command the system from an ergonomically-designed mobile or stationary crew station that is matched with a Graphical User Interface for intuitive workflow and task execution. The system significantly decreased the cognitive workload on the operator, reducing operator fatigue and improving combat performance.

The weaponized system uses an Unmanned Network Control System consisting of a general L-Band datalink and a dedicated Fire Control UHF-Band datalink embedded Fire Control System to ensure a secured firing.

View the combat UGV video here - https://youtu.be/2j2Sbn7Pvts


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51pOil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:49pPT FAJAR SURYA WISESA TBK : Notice of the egms to shareholders
PU
11:44pBIRIMIAN : Goulamina Lithium Project Update
PU
11:43pUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks drop in morning amid ongoing U.S.-China trade concerns
AQ
11:43pDIALOG AXIATA : enters partnership with Netflix
AQ
11:39pHuawei ban puts South Korea in a familiar place - caught between the U.S. and China
RE
11:39pFIRST SPONSOR : Full Redemption Of The Series 1 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities ("PCCS") - Record Date And Redemption Amount
PU
11:39pTIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG : Company Information Sheet(Announcement)
PU
11:39pHITACHI : Rail STS starts Proof of Concept of a new digital ticketing solution for the public transportation operator in Italy
PU
11:35pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat introduces Ramadan Bonus
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
3WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About