Milton : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 28 February 2019

MONTHLY NTA AND PORTFOLIO REPORT - 28 February 2019

Before tax 1 After tax1 NTA per share $4.71 $4.14 (After provision for interim dividend of 9.0cps*) 1As Milton is a long-term investor and does not intend disposing of its long term equity investment portfolio the NTA before tax excludes a provision for tax on unrealised capital gains that may arise should the equity investment portfolio be disposed

MILTON is predominantly a long term investor in companies and trusts that are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The composition of the equity portfolio is not aligned with any stock exchange index. It reflects the emphasis Milton has always placed on investing in well managed companies that have a profitable history and are expected to grow dividends over time.

Milton has a long track record of paying fully franked dividends, which are predominantly funded by the dividends received from its equity investment portfolio.

Its efficient internal management structure aligns interests with shareholders and results in an MER of 13 basis points.

Key facts at 28 February 2019 ASX listing code: Listed since Share price: Market cap Total assets MER MLT 1958 $4.45 $3.0 billion $3.2 billion 0.13% Dividends - Fully Franked 9.0cps

FY 19 Interim FY 18 Interim 8.8cps FY 18 Final 10.2cps FY 18 Full Yr. 19.0cps

Directors & Management Robert Millner Brendan O'Dea Graeme Crampton Kevin Eley Justine Jarvinen Ian PollardChair MD/CEO NED NED NED NED

PORTFOLIO REPORT

TOP 20 HOLDINGS Share of Total Assets % ASSET CLASSIFICATION Share of Total Assets % Westpac Banking Corporation 8.9 Banks 26.9 W H Soul Pattinson & Company 8.4 Materials 11.0 Commonwealth Bank 7.2 Energy 10.5 BHP Group Limited 4.8 Consumer Staples 8.5 National Australia Bank 3.8 Other Financials 8.0 CSL Limited 3.6 Industrials 7.5 ANZ Banking Group 3.0 Health Care 5.0 Wesfarmers Limited 3.0 Insurance 4.0 Macquarie Group Limited 2.7 Real Estate 2.9 Woolworths Limited 2.6 Communication Services 2.9 AGL Energy Limited 2.3 Consumer Discretionary 3.5 Bank of Queensland Limited 2.1 Utilities 3.0 Rio Tinto Limited 2.0 Information Technology 0.5 Brickworks Limited 1.9 Total investment portfolio 94.2 Transurban Group 1.8 Cash 4.2 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank 1.8 Other assets 1.6 Perpetual Limited 1.6 Total assets 100.0 ALS Limited 1.5 Telstra Corporation 1.5 Woodside Petroleum Limited 1.5 Total 66.0

TOTAL RETURNS TO 28 FEBRUARY 2019

Commonly used indicators of LIC performance are Total Portfolio Return (TPR) and Total Shareholder Return (TSR). TPR combines the change in value of the NTA per share with the dividends paid in the period. TSR combines the change in share price with the dividends paid in the period and captures the impact of any premium or discount to NTA. The below TPR & TSR calculations do not take into account franking credits which may be of benefit to certain shareholders.