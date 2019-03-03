Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milton : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 28 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 10:04pm EST

MONTHLY NTA AND PORTFOLIO REPORT - 28 February 2019

Before tax 1

After tax1

NTA per share

$4.71

$4.14

(After provision for interim dividend of 9.0cps*)

1As Milton is a long-term investor and does not intend disposing of its long term equity investment portfolio the NTA before tax excludes a provision for tax on unrealised capital gains that may arise should the equity investment portfolio be disposed

MILTON is predominantly a long term investor in companies and trusts that are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The composition of the equity portfolio is not aligned with any stock exchange index. It reflects the emphasis Milton has always placed on investing in well managed companies that have a profitable history and are expected to grow dividends over time.

Milton has a long track record of paying fully franked dividends, which are predominantly funded by the dividends received from its equity investment portfolio.

Its efficient internal management structure aligns interests with shareholders and results in an MER of 13 basis points.

Key facts at 28 February 2019

ASX listing code: Listed since Share price: Market cap Total assets MER

MLT

1958

$4.45

$3.0 billion

$3.2 billion

0.13%

Dividends - Fully Franked

9.0cps

FY 19

Interim

FY 18

Interim 8.8cps

FY 18

Final 10.2cps

FY 18

Full Yr. 19.0cps

Directors & Management

Robert Millner Brendan O'Dea Graeme Crampton Kevin Eley

Justine Jarvinen Ian PollardChair MD/CEO NED NED NED NED

Milton Corporation Limited ABN 18 000 041 421

Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Email: general@milton.com.au Website: www.milton.com.auTelephone: (02) 8006 5357

Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

PORTFOLIO REPORT

TOP 20 HOLDINGS

Share of Total Assets %

ASSET CLASSIFICATION

Share of Total Assets %

Westpac Banking Corporation

8.9

Banks

26.9

W H Soul Pattinson & Company

8.4

Materials

11.0

Commonwealth Bank

7.2

Energy

10.5

BHP Group Limited

4.8

Consumer Staples

8.5

National Australia Bank

3.8

Other Financials

8.0

CSL Limited

3.6

Industrials

7.5

ANZ Banking Group

3.0

Health Care

5.0

Wesfarmers Limited

3.0

Insurance

4.0

Macquarie Group Limited

2.7

Real Estate

2.9

Woolworths Limited

2.6

Communication Services

2.9

AGL Energy Limited

2.3

Consumer Discretionary

3.5

Bank of Queensland Limited

2.1

Utilities

3.0

Rio Tinto Limited

2.0

Information Technology

0.5

Brickworks Limited

1.9

Total investment portfolio

94.2

Transurban Group

1.8

Cash

4.2

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

1.8

Other assets

1.6

Perpetual Limited

1.6

Total assets

100.0

ALS Limited

1.5

Telstra Corporation

1.5

Woodside Petroleum Limited

1.5

Total

66.0

TOTAL RETURNS TO 28 FEBRUARY 2019

Commonly used indicators of LIC performance are Total Portfolio Return (TPR) and Total Shareholder Return (TSR). TPR combines the change in value of the NTA per share with the dividends paid in the period. TSR combines the change in share price with the dividends paid in the period and captures the impact of any premium or discount to NTA. The below TPR & TSR calculations do not take into account franking credits which may be of benefit to certain shareholders.

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 03:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:34pSANTOS : Resolutions under section 249N of the Corporations Act at AGM
PU
11:29pVINGROUP JSC : Southeast Asia Stocks - Most climb on trade optimism; Malaysia falls
RE
11:29pBOART LONGYEAR : Amended Appendix 3Y - R Wallman (transposition error)
PU
11:29pCHINA EVER GRAND FINANCIAL LEASING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended february 28, 2019
PU
11:29pBOART LONGYEAR : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:27pOil climbs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, OPEC's deepening supply cuts
RE
11:26pRONSHINE CHINA : Feb sales up 12% to RMB7.35bn
AQ
11:26pGUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : R&F PPT Feb contracted sales up 4% to RMB6.05bn
AQ
11:26pHSI opens up 42 pts at 28,855; H-share up 6 pts to 11,513
AQ
11:26pPOWERSPEED ELECTRICAL : to expand branch network
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks jump as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
2Oil climbs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, OPEC's deepening supply cuts
3CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : CHENIERE ENERGY : U.S. and China said to appear close to deal to roll back tariffs
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises $30 million for European expansion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.