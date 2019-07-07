Milton : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 30 June 2019

MONTHLY NTA AND PORTFOLIO REPORT - 30 June 2019
|
|
Before tax 1
|
After tax1
|
|
|
|
NTA per share
|
$4.92
|
$4.30
|
|
|
1As Milton is a long-term investor and does not intend disposing of its long term equity investment portfolio the NTA before tax excludes a provision for tax on unrealised capital gains that may arise should the equity investment portfolio be disposed
MILTON is predominantly a long term investor in companies and trusts that are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
The composition of the equity portfolio is not aligned with any stock exchange index. It reflects the emphasis Milton has always placed on investing in well managed companies that have a profitable history and are expected to grow dividends over time.
Milton has a long track record of paying fully franked dividends, which are predominantly funded by the dividends received from its equity investment portfolio.
Its efficient internal management structure aligns interests with shareholders and results in an MER of 14 basis points.
Key facts at 30 June 2019
|
ASX listing code:
|
|
MLT
|
Listed since
|
1958
|
Share price:
|
$4.71
|
Market cap
|
|
$3.2 billion
|
Total assets
|
|
$3.3 billion
|
MER
|
|
|
0.14%
|
Dividends - Fully Franked
|
FY 19
|
Interim
|
|
9.0cps
|
FY 19
|
Special
|
|
2.5cps
|
FY 19
|
Final
|
|
TBA
|
FY 18
|
Interim
|
8.8cps
|
FY 18
|
Final
|
|
10.2cps
|
|
FY 18
|
Full Yr. 19.0cps
|
|
|
Directors & Management
|
Robert Millner
|
Chair
|
Brendan O'Dea
|
MD/CEO
|
Graeme Crampton
|
NED
|
Kevin Eley
|
NED
|
Ian Pollard
|
NED
|
Justine Jarvinen
|
NED
|
|
|
Dividend history (cps)
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
|
01
|
02
|
03
|
04
|
05
|
06
|
07
|
08
|
09
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
KEY DATES (these may be subject to change)
|
|
|
Full year results announcement 19 July 2019
|
Shareholder briefing: Melbourne 16 October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
10 October 2019
|
Adelaide 17 October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milton Corporation Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABN 18 000 041 421
|
|
Telephone: (02)
|
8006 5357
|
|
|
Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000
|
Facsimile: (02)
|
9251 7033
|
|
|
Email: general@milton.com.au
|
|
Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024
|
|
|
Website: www.milton.com.au
|
|
|
|
|
PORTFOLIO REPORT
|
|
TOP 20 HOLDINGS
|
|
|
Share of
|
|
|
|
ASSET CLASSIFICATION
|
|
|
Share of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Westpac Banking Corporation
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
Commonwealth Bank
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
11.2
|
|
|
W H Soul Pattinson & Company
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
Other Financials
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
BHP Group Limited
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
8.0
|
|
|
National Australia Bank
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
CSL Limited
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
7.0
|
|
|
Wesfarmers Limited
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Woolworths Limited
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
Health Care
|
5.4
|
|
|
ANZ Banking Group
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
Insurance
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
Macquarie Group Limited
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
3.4
|
|
|
AGL Energy Limited
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
Communication Services
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
Bank of Queensland Limited
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
2.9
|
|
|
Rio Tinto Limited
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Transurban Group
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
Total investment portfolio
|
95.4
|
|
|
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
Telstra Corporation
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
1.3
|
|
|
A P Eagers Limited
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
Brickworks Limited
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perpetual Limited
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance Australia Group Ltd
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
66.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL RETURNS TO 30 JUNE 2019
Commonly used indicators of LIC performance are Total Portfolio Return (TPR) and Total Shareholder Return (TSR). TPR combines the change in value of the NTA per share with the dividends paid in the period. TSR combines the change in share price with the dividends paid in the period and captures the impact of any premium or discount to NTA. The below TPR & TSR calculations do not take into account franking credits which may be of benefit to certain shareholders.
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLT TPR
|
MLT TSR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Year
|
|
3 Yrs (pa)
|
|
5 Yrs (pa)
|
|
10 Yrs (pa)
|
|
15 Yrs (pa)
|
|
20 Yrs (pa)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLT TPR
|
8.81%
|
|
9.85%
|
|
6.99%
|
|
9.62%
|
|
8.46%
|
|
9.49%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MLT TSR
|
7.11%
|
|
7.87%
|
|
5.16%
|
|
9.71%
|
|
8.47%
|
|
9.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 01:42:06 UTC