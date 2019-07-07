Log in
Milton : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 30 June 2019

0
07/07/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

MONTHLY NTA AND PORTFOLIO REPORT - 30 June 2019

Before tax 1

After tax1

NTA per share

$4.92

$4.30

1As Milton is a long-term investor and does not intend disposing of its long term equity investment portfolio the NTA before tax excludes a provision for tax on unrealised capital gains that may arise should the equity investment portfolio be disposed

MILTON is predominantly a long term investor in companies and trusts that are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The composition of the equity portfolio is not aligned with any stock exchange index. It reflects the emphasis Milton has always placed on investing in well managed companies that have a profitable history and are expected to grow dividends over time.

Milton has a long track record of paying fully franked dividends, which are predominantly funded by the dividends received from its equity investment portfolio.

Its efficient internal management structure aligns interests with shareholders and results in an MER of 14 basis points.

Key facts at 30 June 2019

ASX listing code:

MLT

Listed since

1958

Share price:

$4.71

Market cap

$3.2 billion

Total assets

$3.3 billion

MER

0.14%

Dividends - Fully Franked

FY 19

Interim

9.0cps

FY 19

Special

2.5cps

FY 19

Final

TBA

FY 18

Interim

8.8cps

FY 18

Final

10.2cps

FY 18

Full Yr. 19.0cps

Directors & Management

Robert Millner

Chair

Brendan O'Dea

MD/CEO

Graeme Crampton

NED

Kevin Eley

NED

Ian Pollard

NED

Justine Jarvinen

NED

Dividend history (cps)

12

Interim

Final

Special

10

8

6

4

2

0

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

KEY DATES (these may be subject to change)

Full year results announcement 19 July 2019

Shareholder briefing: Melbourne 16 October 2019

Annual General Meeting

10 October 2019

Adelaide 17 October 2019

Milton Corporation Limited

ABN 18 000 041 421

Telephone: (02)

8006 5357

Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Facsimile: (02)

9251 7033

Email: general@milton.com.au

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

Website: www.milton.com.au

PORTFOLIO REPORT

TOP 20 HOLDINGS

Share of

ASSET CLASSIFICATION

Share of

Total Assets

Total Assets

%

%

Westpac Banking Corporation

9.1

Banks

28.0

Commonwealth Bank

7.9

Materials

11.2

W H Soul Pattinson & Company

6.1

Other Financials

8.2

BHP Group Limited

5.1

Energy

8.0

National Australia Bank

3.9

Industrials

7.5

CSL Limited

3.9

Consumer Discretionary

7.0

Wesfarmers Limited

3.2

Consumer Staples

6.0

Woolworths Limited

3.0

Health Care

5.4

ANZ Banking Group

3.0

Insurance

3.9

Macquarie Group Limited

2.8

Real Estate

3.4

AGL Energy Limited

2.2

Communication Services

3.2

Bank of Queensland Limited

2.1

Utilities

2.9

Rio Tinto Limited

2.1

Information Technology

0.7

Transurban Group

2.1

Total investment portfolio

95.4

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

2.0

Cash

3.3

Telstra Corporation

1.8

Other assets

1.3

A P Eagers Limited

1.7

Total assets

100.0

Brickworks Limited

1.6

Perpetual Limited

1.6

Insurance Australia Group Ltd

1.5

Total

66.7

TOTAL RETURNS TO 30 JUNE 2019

Commonly used indicators of LIC performance are Total Portfolio Return (TPR) and Total Shareholder Return (TSR). TPR combines the change in value of the NTA per share with the dividends paid in the period. TSR combines the change in share price with the dividends paid in the period and captures the impact of any premium or discount to NTA. The below TPR & TSR calculations do not take into account franking credits which may be of benefit to certain shareholders.

12%

MLT TPR

MLT TSR

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

1 Year

3 Yrs (pa)

5 Yrs (pa)

10 Yrs (pa)

15 Yrs (pa)

20 Yrs (pa)

MLT TPR

8.81%

9.85%

6.99%

9.62%

8.46%

9.49%

MLT TSR

7.11%

7.87%

5.16%

9.71%

8.47%

9.75%

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 01:42:06 UTC
