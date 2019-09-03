Log in
Milton : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 31 August 2019

09/03/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

MONTHLY NTA AND PORTFOLIO REPORT - 31 August 2019

Before tax 1

After tax1

NTA per share

$4.82

$4.20

(After provision for final dividend declared of 10.4cps)

1As Milton is a long-term investor and does not intend disposing of its long term equity investment portfolio the NTA before tax excludes a provision for tax on unrealised capital gains that may arise should the equity investment portfolio be disposed

MILTON is predominantly a long term investor in companies and trusts that are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The composition of the equity portfolio is not aligned with any stock exchange index. It reflects the emphasis Milton has always placed on investing in well managed companies that have a profitable history and are expected to grow dividends over time.

Milton has a long track record of paying fully franked dividends, which are predominantly funded by the dividends received from its equity investment portfolio.

Milton's efficient internal management structure aligns interests with shareholders and results in an MER of 14 basis points.

Key facts at 31 August 2019

ASX listing code:

MLT

Listed since

1958

Share price:

$4.61

Market cap

$3.1 billion

Total assets

$3.3 billion

MER

0.14%

Dividends - Fully Franked

FY 19

Interim

9.0cps

FY 19

Special

2.5cps

FY 19

Final

10.4cps

21.9cps

Directors & Management

Robert Millner

Chair

Brendan O'Dea

MD/CEO

Graeme Crampton

NED

Kevin Eley

NED

Ian Pollard

NED

Justine Jarvinen

NED

Key dates

Shareholder Briefing: Melbourne - 16 October 2019 at 10.30am

Annual General Meeting - 10 October 2019 at 3.00pm

State Library Victoria,

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth

328 Swanson Street, Melbourne

L4, Adelaide Room, 61-101 Phillip St, Sydney

Shareholder Briefing: Adelaide - 17 October 2019 at 10.30am

Intercontinental Hotel,

North Terrace, Adelaide

Milton Corporation Limited

ABN 18 000 041 421

Telephone: (02)

8006 5357

Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Facsimile: (02)

9251 7033

Email: general@milton.com.au

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

Website: www.milton.com.au

PORTFOLIO REPORT

TOP 20 HOLDINGS

Share of

ASSET CLASSIFICATION

Share of

Total Assets

Total Assets

%

%

Westpac Banking Corporation

9.0

Banks

27.4

Commonwealth Bank

7.5

Materials

9.7

W H Soul Pattinson & Company

5.8

Other Financials

8.2

BHP Group Limited

4.8

Consumer Discretionary

7.8

CSL Limited

4.4

Energy

7.7

National Australia Bank

4.0

Industrials

7.4

Wesfarmers Limited

3.4

Consumer Staples

6.4

Woolworths Limited

3.4

Health Care

5.9

Macquarie Group Limited

3.1

Insurance

3.9

ANZ Banking Group

2.8

Real Estate

3.9

A P Eagers Limited

2.6

Communication Services

3.4

Transurban Group

2.1

Utilities

2.7

AGL Energy Limited

2.1

Information Technology

0.6

Bank of Queensland

2.0

Total investment portfolio

95.0

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

1.9

Cash

3.5

Rio Tinto Limited

1.8

Other assets

1.5

Telstra Corporation

1.7

Total assets

100.0

Brickworks Limited

1.6

Insurance Australia Group Ltd

1.5

ASX Limited

1.4

Total

66.9

TOTAL RETURNS TO 31 August 2019

Commonly used indicators of LIC performance are Total Portfolio Return (TPR) and Total Shareholder Return (TSR). TPR combines the change in value of the NTA per share with the dividends paid in the period. TSR combines the change in share price with the dividends paid in the period and captures the impact of any premium or discount to NTA. The below TPR & TSR calculations do not take into account franking credits which may be of benefit to certain shareholders.

12%

MLT TPR

MLT TSR

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

1 Year

3 Yrs (pa)

5 Yrs (pa)

10 Yrs (pa)

15 Yrs (pa)

20 Yrs (pa)

MLT TPR

4.44%

8.62%

6.25%

8.11%

8.23%

9.57%

MLT TSR

3.78%

7.49%

4.77%

7.53%

7.75%

9.72%

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:31:03 UTC
