Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milton : to acquire unlisted investment company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:54pm EST

20 February 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir or Madam

MILTON TO ACQUIRE UNLISTED INVESTMENT COMPANY

(Notice Issued Under Listing Rule 3.10.3)

Listed investment company, Milton Corporation Limited (ASX Code: MLT), has today entered into an agreement to acquire all the issued capital of an unlisted investment company with total assets of approximately $13.4 million.

Milton's Managing Director, Mr Brendan O'Dea, said "Milton is delighted to welcome the vendors to our share register. The company has a similar long term investment philosophy to Milton, investing in dividend paying listed equities. Their portfolio is highly complementary to Milton's existing portfolio."

Consideration for the acquisition will be the issue to the vendors of 2,869,406 new Milton ordinary shares which are expected to be issued on or about 1 March 2019 and will not participate in Milton's fully franked interim dividend for 2019. The new Milton shares will rank equally in all aspects with the existing fully paid ordinary shares. Milton shareholder approval is not required in relation to the proposed share issue.

The terms of the acquisition were negotiated on a similar basis to the previous acquisitions by Milton of unlisted investment companies, with the number of shares to be issued being determined by reference to the relative net asset backing of each company as at 31 January 2019.

Yours faithfully,

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

Nishantha Seneviratne

Company Secretary

Milton Corporation Limited

ABN 18 000 041 421

Telephone: (02) 8006 5357

Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033

Email: general@milton.com.au

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

Website:www.milton.com.au

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 02:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pRAYTHEON : Emirates opens new HQ in Abu Dhabi
AQ
11:10pINFINERA : unveils details of 800G platform
AQ
11:10pFY 2018 : Zenith Bank records N232bn PBT
AQ
11:09pSTATE STREET : After Leaning Her In And Then Getting Her Transferred To A Less Visible Role, State Street Is Putting "Fearless Girl" In A Messy Legal Drama
AQ
11:09pZENITH BANK : Grows 2018 Profit To N232bn, N2.80 Dividend Excites Shareholders
AQ
11:09pSMART GLOBAL : Modular Announces Long-Term Support for DDR3 Legacy Memory
PU
11:09pCARLTON INVESTMENTS : Change in Director's interest notice
PU
11:01pBEST'S BRIEFING : Profits Continue to Rise for National Insurers in the United Arab Emirates
BU
11:01pNANUSENS : Nano-Sensor Technology Increases Battery Life of Earbuds by up to 20%
BU
10:59pOil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDBAY MINERALS INC : HUDBAY MINERALS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : EXCLUSIVE: China regulator requests pause in new game applications to clear backlog -so..
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.