Mimecast : Cyber Resilience Summit - Getting the most out of Mimecast

When it comes to security technology, understanding how to continuously optimize your solutions and get the most out of your investment is critical. Doing so is - first and foremost - essential to keeping your organization as safe as possible, but it's also key to articulating the value and necessity of the protections you have in place.

It came as no surprise, therefore, that when planning Mimecast's first annual customer conference, we found that sessions on product roadmaps and maximizing the value of Mimecast technology were at the top of customers' wish lists. If getting the most out of Mimecast is also a priority to you, then the Cyber Resilience Summit in Dallas this October 28th - 30th is the place to be.

You'll find an entire track dedicated to sharing our product strategy and vision, showing you innovative new solutions and capabilities, helping you get more connected to the Mimecast community, and more. Here are just a few of the sessions we have planned:

Roadmap: Mimecast Email Security - Protecting you today and tomorrow- See how the Email Security roadmap is evolving, with a focus on efficacy, innovation, customer experience, and insights.

Shaping the Mimecast Community: By the people, for the people - Learn how we're enhancing the Mimecast Community to make it easier for you to ask questions, share ideas, and access Knowledge Base articles.





How Mimecast training can keep your admins and end users updated and enabled- Your teams and our technology continuously evolve. Get actionable advice on how you can stay up to speed, effectively manage change, and keep both admins and end-users productive and happy.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Withfive education tracksand more than 50 sessions to choose from - including Mimecast Training Labs, inspiring general sessions, networking events, and one big blow out party - you'll have endless opportunities to learn, connect, and have some fun along the way.

Don't miss out. Save your seat in Dallas by registering today.

