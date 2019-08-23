Mimecast : Cyber Resilience Summit to feature five educat…

What do threat intelligence, securing Office 365, brand spoofing, internal threats, human error, employee risk scoring, cyber insurance, web security, and cybercrime investigations have in common? A lot.

Not only are they critical security topics, they are key topics in the Advanced Security education track of the upcoming Mimecast Cyber Resilience Summittaking place at the end of October in Dallas, Texas.

As a co-track leader for the Advanced Security track I will provide content from Mimecast and outside experts that attendees can take back to their organizations and put directly into practice both in their Mimecast implementation as well more generally in their overall security program.

Take a look at the titles of the sessionsthat are already in place - with more in the works - to get a sense of the content that is being planned for this track:

Actionable Threat Intelligence: Defeating data overload to drive smarter, faster decision-making.

Defeating data overload to drive smarter, faster decision-making. The call is coming from inside the house: How to detect and remediate internal threats.

How to detect and remediate internal threats. From the Threat Intelligence Frontier: How the Mimecast S.A.F.E. score quantifies employee risk.

How the Mimecast S.A.F.E. score quantifies employee risk. It wasn't me! How to tackle the misuse of your brand online.

How to tackle the misuse of your brand online. Microsoft Office 365 and Mimecast: Reaping the benefits of cloud without increasing risk.

Reaping the benefits of cloud without increasing risk. The Mimecast Security Black Box: An in-depth look at the technology, people, and processes that protect your organization.

Attendees of the five education trackswill take away actionable information that will help improve their organization's security posture. Stay tuned to Cyber Resilience Insights for upcoming posts highlighting the four other tracks taking place at the Summit.

The first annual Mimecast Cyber Resilience Summitwill be a great opportunity to learn through hands-on training and breakout sessions and connect with security colleagues from other sectors and geographies. Interested in learning more about the Summit? Take a look at the full agenda here and registration tab. And plan to join us in Dallas this October!