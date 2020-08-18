Log in
Mimeo : Sponsors 2020 ATD Southwest Learning Summit

08/18/2020 | 08:49am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announced today that it is providing platinum sponsorship of the 2020 Association for Talent Development Dallas Chapter Southwest Learning Summit (ATD SWLS) for the 3rd year in a row.

Every year, Mimeo looks forward to supporting and participating in the ATD SWLS, by far the region's largest learning event, connecting training and development innovators to exchange ideas, network, and finetune their skills. The event will take place this Thursday and Friday, August 20–21, and will be fully virtual, allowing professionals to attend from the safety of their own homes and offices.

Attendees will have numerous opportunities to interact with industry experts and vendors. Mimeo leaders will be available by virtual appointment to discuss how to improve print and digital content delivery processes, saving time and reducing costs. At Mimeo's booth, attendees can learn how Mimeo solutions support blended physical and virtual learning experience, increase engagement, and provide secure digital content distribution. They can also ask questions and see Mimeo's on-demand platform in action through its livestream.

"As a sponsor of ATD SWLS for the last 3 years, we know how beneficial this conference is in helping training professionals stay current on the latest trends in their industry," said Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo."Training teams are a core part of our customer base, and we take pride in our relentless innovation that allows us to support their success in any way possible."

To find out how to join Mimeo at ATD SWLS, book an appointment with the team, and enter to win a $250 VISA e-gift card, visit: https://www.mimeo.com/virtual-event/

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

Media Contact:
Cecilia Panozzo
245604@email4pr.com 
212-847-3660

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimeo-sponsors-2020-atd-southwest-learning-summit-301113803.html

SOURCE Mimeo


© PRNewswire 2020
