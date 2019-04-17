Minaurum Gold : Awarded 2019 TSX Venture 50(tm) and Grants Options

Minaurum also announces it has granted 3,350,000 common share stock options (the 'Options') to directors, officers and consultants. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.45 for a period of ten years from issue date. In addition, it has also granted consultants 275,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.45 for a period of five years from the issue date. All of the options will be vested as per the following schedule: 10% will vest immediately and another 15% each semi-annually. All of the stock options were granted pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (MGG | TSX Venture Exchange; MMRGF | OTC; 78M Frankfurt) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver project in southern Sonora State. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

' Darrell A. Rader'

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu -- Investor Relations Manager

(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum' s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.